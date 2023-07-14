The Fund is a small cap equity portfolio which is normally managed as a core portfolio, but which has the ability to proactively invest more heavily in either growth or value securities depending on market conditions and the convictions of the adviser. The portfolio managers will consider various factors when making overall allocation decisions for the Fund, including the relative attractiveness of growth and value securities and the relative valuations and fundamentals of companies in the small cap growth and value universes. Based on these considerations, the size of the allocation of the Fund to either growth or value securities may range from 30 to 70 percent of the Fund. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of small cap companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 2000 ® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index ranged from $4.19 million to $9.82 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the Fund’s adviser seeks to outperform the Fund’s benchmark. The adviser employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify both growth and value securities. In selecting growth securities, the adviser seeks to invest in companies that have a history of above-average growth or that the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. The adviser believes that investing in high quality growth companies whose long-term growth rates are underappreciated by the market will lead to attractive returns. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those with leading competitive positions, predictable and durable business models and management that can achieve sustained growth. In selecting value securities, the adviser seeks to invest in companies which have durable franchises and that the adviser believes to be attractively valued and to have the ability to grow intrinsic value per share. Companies with durable franchises generally have a sustainable competitive position relative to peers, high returns on capital, a diversified client or asset base and a strong brand. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a security that it believes offers a better investment opportunity or to reallocate the Fund’s assets between growth and value securities.