Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan Small Cap Blend Fund

mutual fund
JDSCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.04 -0.26 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (VSCOX) Primary C (VSCCX) Inst (JDSCX) Retirement (JSCHX)
JDSCX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Blend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.04 -0.26 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (VSCOX) Primary C (VSCCX) Inst (JDSCX) Retirement (JSCHX)
JDSCX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Blend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.04 -0.26 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (VSCOX) Primary C (VSCCX) Inst (JDSCX) Retirement (JSCHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Blend Fund

JDSCX | Fund

$29.04

$1.11 B

0.00%

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$1.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Blend Fund

JDSCX | Fund

$29.04

$1.11 B

0.00%

1.02%

JDSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Small Cap Blend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Apr 05, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    11352776
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eytan Shapiro

Fund Description

The Fund is a small cap equity portfolio which is normally managed as a core portfolio, but which has the ability to proactively invest more heavily in either growth or value securities depending on market conditions and the convictions of the adviser. The portfolio managers will consider various factors when making overall allocation decisions for the Fund, including the relative attractiveness of growth and value securities and the relative valuations and fundamentals of companies in the small cap growth and value universes. Based on these considerations, the size of the allocation of the Fund to either growth or value securities may range from 30 to 70 percent of the Fund.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of small cap companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $4.19 million to $9.82 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the Fund’s adviser seeks to outperform the Fund’s benchmark. The adviser employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify both growth and value securities.In selecting growth securities, the adviser seeks to invest in companies that have a history of above-average growth or that the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. The adviser believes that investing in high quality growth companies whose long-term growth rates are underappreciated by the market will lead to attractive returns. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those with leading competitive positions, predictable and durable business models and management that can achieve sustained growth.In selecting value securities, the adviser seeks to invest in companies which have durable franchises and that the adviser believes to be attractively valued and to have the ability to grow intrinsic value per share. Companies with durable franchises generally have a sustainable competitive position relative to peers, high returns on capital, a diversified client or asset base and a strong brand.As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a security that it believes offers a better investment opportunity or to reallocate the Fund’s assets between growth and value securities.
Read More

JDSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -21.9% 50.1% 78.38%
1 Yr 10.7% -72.8% 36.6% 55.24%
3 Yr 7.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 7.33%
5 Yr -1.5%* -42.6% 12.7% 28.49%
10 Yr 1.0%* -23.1% 11.9% 35.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -82.1% 547.9% 6.52%
2021 3.7% -69.3% 196.9% 14.56%
2020 7.1% -28.2% 32.1% 72.97%
2019 6.1% -3.2% 9.3% 27.22%
2018 -5.7% -14.5% 20.4% 78.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -24.8% 50.1% 77.03%
1 Yr 10.7% -72.8% 36.6% 53.89%
3 Yr 7.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 7.33%
5 Yr 3.9%* -42.6% 14.6% 11.57%
10 Yr 8.0%* -20.1% 12.6% 9.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -82.1% 547.9% 6.52%
2021 3.7% -69.3% 196.9% 14.56%
2020 7.1% -28.2% 32.1% 72.97%
2019 6.1% -3.2% 9.3% 27.22%
2018 -0.6% -14.5% 20.4% 16.25%

NAV & Total Return History

JDSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JDSCX Category Low Category High JDSCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.11 B 183 K 28 B 35.02%
Number of Holdings 242 6 1336 12.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M 59 K 2.7 B 50.34%
Weighting of Top 10 10.77% 5.9% 100.0% 94.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Matador Resources Co 1.64%
  2. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 1.40%
  3. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 1.40%
  4. Lithia Motors Inc Class A 1.01%
  5. Performance Food Group Co 0.96%
  6. Terreno Realty Corp 0.96%
  7. ITT Inc 0.94%
  8. Patterson Companies Inc 0.93%
  9. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 0.91%
  10. Littelfuse Inc 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JDSCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.60% 77.52% 101.30% 30.13%
Cash 		1.40% -1.30% 22.49% 63.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 28.79%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 42.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 27.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 26.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDSCX % Rank
Industrials 		16.91% 0.00% 36.64% 53.20%
Financial Services 		16.36% 0.00% 42.95% 11.11%
Technology 		14.41% 2.91% 75.51% 92.93%
Healthcare 		14.03% 0.00% 47.90% 85.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.18% 0.00% 40.68% 49.49%
Real Estate 		9.15% 0.00% 15.31% 2.53%
Consumer Defense 		5.10% 0.00% 13.56% 24.24%
Energy 		3.78% 0.00% 55.49% 29.80%
Basic Materials 		3.34% 0.00% 10.30% 31.82%
Utilities 		2.46% 0.00% 5.57% 6.06%
Communication Services 		2.29% 0.00% 15.31% 52.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDSCX % Rank
US 		98.47% 67.06% 99.56% 8.08%
Non US 		0.13% 0.00% 26.08% 94.44%

JDSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.05% 27.56% 65.53%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.05% 4.05% 18.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.40% 38.39%

Sales Fees

JDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 38.15%

JDSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JDSCX Category Low Category High JDSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 4.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JDSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JDSCX Category Low Category High JDSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -4.08% 1.10% 6.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JDSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JDSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eytan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Eytan Shapiro, managing director, is the CIO of the Growth &Small Cap U.S. Equity Team. Mr. Shapiro has worked as a portfolio manager for JPMIM or its affiliates (or their predecessors) since 1989 and has been employed by the firm since 1985. Eytan holds a B.Sc. in economics from City University, London, an M.Phil. in economics from Oxford University, and is Series 66 licensed. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1982.

Lawrence Playford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Lawrence Playford is Chief investment officer of the U.S. equity value group since 2016 and portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s U.S. equity value group since 2004. He began his investment career in 1993 and has a BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×