Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
Net Assets
$1.11 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.8%
Expense Ratio 1.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VSCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|80.13%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|70.25%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|17.01%
|5 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|76.85%
|10 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|80.67%
* Annualized
|VSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.11 B
|183 K
|28 B
|35.12%
|Number of Holdings
|242
|6
|1336
|12.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|125 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|50.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.77%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|94.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.60%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|30.27%
|Cash
|1.40%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|64.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|47.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|56.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|45.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|45.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSCCX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.91%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|53.51%
|Financial Services
|16.36%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|11.20%
|Technology
|14.41%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|93.14%
|Healthcare
|14.03%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|85.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.18%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|49.67%
|Real Estate
|9.15%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|2.68%
|Consumer Defense
|5.10%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|24.25%
|Energy
|3.78%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|29.77%
|Basic Materials
|3.34%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|32.27%
|Utilities
|2.46%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|6.19%
|Communication Services
|2.29%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|53.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSCCX % Rank
|US
|98.47%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|8.19%
|Non US
|0.13%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|94.65%
|VSCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|16.78%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|19.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.52%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|40.28%
|VSCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|50.00%
|VSCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VSCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|38.04%
|VSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|6.35%
|VSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|35.42%
|VSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2004
17.68
17.7%
Eytan Shapiro, managing director, is the CIO of the Growth &Small Cap U.S. Equity Team. Mr. Shapiro has worked as a portfolio manager for JPMIM or its affiliates (or their predecessors) since 1989 and has been employed by the firm since 1985. Eytan holds a B.Sc. in economics from City University, London, an M.Phil. in economics from Oxford University, and is Series 66 licensed. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Lawrence Playford is Chief investment officer of the U.S. equity value group since 2016 and portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s U.S. equity value group since 2004. He began his investment career in 1993 and has a BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
