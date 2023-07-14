Home
Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
VRREX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.0 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (PHRAX) Primary C (PHRCX) Inst (PHRIX) Retirement (VRREX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

-8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

Net Assets

$481 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VRREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Geoffrey Dybas

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund offers exposure to the equity real estate investment trust (“REIT”) market utilizing a quality and relative value style with a fundamental security analysis approach designed to identify the most attractive investment candidates. The subadviser believes the value of a REIT extends beyond the value of the underlying real estate and that through fundamental research, it can uncover and exploit inefficiencies in the market.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in publicly-traded REITs and companies that are principally engaged in the real estate industry. The fund concentrates its assets in the real estate industry.
Read More

VRREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VRREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -10.9% 328.6% 37.18%
1 Yr -8.8% -35.3% 246.7% 64.39%
3 Yr 2.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 43.13%
5 Yr -5.5%* -14.6% 23.4% 76.45%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% 25.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VRREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -51.3% 81.2% 75.00%
2021 18.4% -3.9% 24.3% 13.65%
2020 -2.6% -14.7% 10.5% 38.34%
2019 1.1% -0.2% 9.4% 90.16%
2018 -4.7% -7.1% 0.8% 93.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VRREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -22.8% 328.6% 35.02%
1 Yr -8.8% -35.3% 246.7% 64.75%
3 Yr 2.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 42.15%
5 Yr -5.5%* -14.6% 23.4% 85.17%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% 23.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VRREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -51.3% 81.2% 75.00%
2021 18.4% -3.9% 24.3% 13.65%
2020 -2.6% -14.7% 10.5% 38.34%
2019 1.1% -0.2% 9.4% 90.16%
2018 -4.7% -6.8% 0.8% 94.78%

NAV & Total Return History

VRREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VRREX Category Low Category High VRREX % Rank
Net Assets 481 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 43.82%
Number of Holdings 33 20 642 86.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 297 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 35.23%
Weighting of Top 10 52.70% 15.9% 99.8% 32.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 10.08%
  2. Equinix Inc 6.50%
  3. Welltower Inc 5.11%
  4. Duke Realty Corp 4.78%
  5. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.75%
  6. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 4.55%
  7. Sun Communities Inc 4.51%
  8. CubeSmart 4.22%
  9. Extra Space Storage Inc 4.16%
  10. Healthpeak Properties Inc 4.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VRREX % Rank
Stocks 		96.39% 0.01% 106.94% 76.51%
Cash 		3.61% -98.06% 25.84% 12.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 46.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 50.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 38.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 45.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRREX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 12.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 34.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 50.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 38.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 34.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 45.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 34.59%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 41.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 33.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 59.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 38.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRREX % Rank
US 		96.39% 0.01% 101.17% 69.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 62.99%

VRREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VRREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.07% 26.04% 69.06%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 52.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 53.33%

Sales Fees

VRREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VRREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VRREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.11% 380.00% 12.60%

VRREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VRREX Category Low Category High VRREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.41% 0.00% 12.22% 63.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VRREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VRREX Category Low Category High VRREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -1.14% 6.05% 60.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VRREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VRREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Geoffrey Dybas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Frank Haggerty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2007

14.8

14.8%

Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

