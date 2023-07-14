Principal Investment Strategies

The fund offers exposure to the equity real estate investment trust (“REIT”) market utilizing a quality and relative value style with a fundamental security analysis approach designed to identify the most attractive investment candidates. The subadviser believes the value of a REIT extends beyond the value of the underlying real estate and that through fundamental research, it can uncover and exploit inefficiencies in the market.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in publicly-traded REITs and companies that are principally engaged in the real estate industry. The fund concentrates its assets in the real estate industry.