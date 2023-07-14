Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
-8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
Net Assets
$481 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.7%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|37.55%
|1 Yr
|-8.8%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|64.03%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|46.56%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|78.51%
|10 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|95.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|75.36%
|2021
|18.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|14.76%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|39.53%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|91.39%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|93.48%
|Period
|PHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|35.38%
|1 Yr
|-8.8%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|64.39%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|45.59%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|86.86%
|10 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|99.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|75.36%
|2021
|18.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|14.76%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|39.53%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|91.39%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|95.22%
|PHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|481 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|44.22%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|20
|642
|88.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|297 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|35.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.70%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|33.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.39%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|76.87%
|Cash
|3.61%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|13.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|79.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|75.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|77.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|78.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHRIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|25.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|75.19%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|81.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|78.20%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|75.19%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|78.57%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|75.94%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|78.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|75.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|84.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|75.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHRIX % Rank
|US
|96.39%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|70.11%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|85.05%
|PHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|57.91%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|54.67%
|PHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|12.98%
|PHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.11%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|67.02%
|PHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.92%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|58.99%
|PHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2011
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2009
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2007
14.8
14.8%
Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
