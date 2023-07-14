Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
-8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
Net Assets
$481 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.7%
Expense Ratio 2.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PHRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|38.27%
|1 Yr
|-8.7%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|63.31%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|42.37%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|76.86%
|10 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|94.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.6%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|74.28%
|2021
|18.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|14.02%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|37.94%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|90.57%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|92.17%
|PHRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|481 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|45.02%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|20
|642
|89.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|297 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|36.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.70%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|33.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.39%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|77.58%
|Cash
|3.61%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|13.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|92.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|87.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|91.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|91.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHRCX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|30.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|90.60%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|93.23%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|92.86%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|90.60%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|91.35%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|90.60%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|92.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|90.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|93.61%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|91.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHRCX % Rank
|US
|96.39%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|70.82%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|94.66%
|PHRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.08%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|18.35%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|99.26%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|57.33%
|PHRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|97.22%
|PHRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|13.74%
|PHRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.14%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|76.60%
|PHRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PHRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|81.65%
|PHRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2011
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2009
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2007
14.8
14.8%
Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
