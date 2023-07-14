Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

Net Assets

$2.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VREMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Benkendorf

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
This fund offers investors exposure to emerging economies through well-established companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the fund are those that in the opinion of the subadviser are well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of issuers located in emerging markets countries; such issuers may be of any capitalization. Equity-linked instruments are instruments issued by financial institutions or special purpose entities located in foreign countries to provide the synthetic economic performance of a referenced equity security; these securities are valued at market value for purposes of the fund’s requirement to invest 80% of its assets in emerging markets countries. Emerging markets countries generally include every nation in the world except the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and most nations located in Western Europe. In determining “location” of an issuer, the subadviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated. However, the country of risk is ultimately determined based on analysis of the following criteria: actual building address (domicile), primary exchange on which the security is traded and country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue is generated. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the designated country.
Read More

VREMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -11.0% 30.2% 96.06%
1 Yr 0.9% -12.7% 29.2% 94.55%
3 Yr -9.7%* -17.0% 12.8% 95.40%
5 Yr -6.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 96.02%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 71.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -50.1% 7.2% 37.89%
2021 -12.8% -18.2% 13.6% 97.23%
2020 4.8% -7.2% 79.7% 58.03%
2019 3.8% -4.4% 9.2% 65.86%
2018 -3.8% -7.2% 7.0% 44.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -30.3% 30.2% 89.30%
1 Yr 0.9% -48.9% 29.2% 87.04%
3 Yr -9.7%* -16.3% 12.8% 95.78%
5 Yr -6.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 96.67%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 69.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -50.1% 7.2% 37.89%
2021 -12.8% -18.2% 13.6% 97.23%
2020 4.8% -7.2% 79.7% 58.03%
2019 3.8% -4.4% 9.2% 66.16%
2018 -3.8% -7.2% 7.0% 52.44%

NAV & Total Return History

VREMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VREMX Category Low Category High VREMX % Rank
Net Assets 2.58 B 717 K 102 B 21.52%
Number of Holdings 62 10 6734 79.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.17 B 340 K 19.3 B 17.79%
Weighting of Top 10 38.39% 2.8% 71.7% 31.97%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VREMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.52% 0.90% 110.97% 31.35%
Cash 		1.48% -23.67% 20.19% 62.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 49.30%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 43.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 39.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 46.83%

VREMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.03% 41.06% 64.78%
Management Fee 0.96% 0.00% 2.00% 66.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.85% 52.44%

Sales Fees

VREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 21.02%

VREMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VREMX Category Low Category High VREMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 73.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VREMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VREMX Category Low Category High VREMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.23% -1.98% 17.62% 69.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VREMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VREMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Benkendorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Mr. Benkendorf ,Managing Director,Chief Investment Officer,Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst - Mr. Benkendorf joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. in October 1999 in trade support. After being promoted to trader in 2000, Mr. Benkendorf became a research analyst in 2002 and moved into portfolio management in 2006 as deputy portfolio manager of Vontobel’s European Equity Strategy.Mr. Benkendorf has held various positions with Vontobel, including Deputy Portfolio Manager from 2013 to 2016, Executive Director from 2012 to 2013;Director from 2009 to 2012;Vice President from 2007 to 2009.

Jin Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Jin Zhang has been a Portfolio Manager for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since 2016. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in November 2005 as a Senior Research Analyst. Since 2016, he has expanded his role to Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Emerging Markets and Asia Equity strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Information Technology and Financials sectors.

Ramiz Chelat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Ramiz Chelat has been a Portfolio Manager for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since 2016. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in July 2007 as a Senior Research Analyst. In 2016, he expanded his role becoming Portfolio Manager on the firm’s Global Equity strategy and, in 2021, he started managing the firm’s Emerging Markets Equity strategy. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Ramiz Chelat continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Communication Services sectors. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, from 2004 to 2007, he was Head of Consumer and Media Research at Macquarie Hong Kong and an Analyst at Macquarie Australia from 2000 to 2004. Prior to that, from 1999 to 2000, he was a Financial Analyst at Optus. Ramiz Chelat began his financial career in 1997 at Ernst & Young where he was a Senior Accountant until 1999. He received a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Macquarie University in Australia. In addition, Ramiz Chelat is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia as a qualified chartered accountant. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

