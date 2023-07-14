Principal Investment Strategies

This fund offers investors exposure to emerging economies through well-established companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the fund are those that in the opinion of the subadviser are well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of issuers located in emerging markets countries; such issuers may be of any capitalization. Equity-linked instruments are instruments issued by financial institutions or special purpose entities located in foreign countries to provide the synthetic economic performance of a referenced equity security; these securities are valued at market value for purposes of the fund’s requirement to invest 80% of its assets in emerging markets countries. Emerging markets countries generally include every nation in the world except the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and most nations located in Western Europe. In determining “location” of an issuer, the subadviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated. However, the country of risk is ultimately determined based on analysis of the following criteria: actual building address (domicile), primary exchange on which the security is traded and country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue is generated. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the designated country.