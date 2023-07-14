Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
Net Assets
$2.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.4%
Expense Ratio 2.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PICEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|97.46%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|96.20%
|3 Yr
|-11.1%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|98.33%
|5 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|97.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|90.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|PICEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|47.89%
|2021
|-14.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|97.78%
|2020
|4.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|60.93%
|2019
|3.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|67.07%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|45.93%
|Period
|PICEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|90.32%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|88.44%
|3 Yr
|-11.1%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|98.73%
|5 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|97.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|90.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|PICEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|47.89%
|2021
|-14.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|97.78%
|2020
|4.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|60.93%
|2019
|3.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|67.37%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|53.26%
|PICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PICEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.58 B
|717 K
|102 B
|21.77%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|10
|6734
|80.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.17 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|18.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.39%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|32.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PICEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.52%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|31.85%
|Cash
|1.48%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|62.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|83.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|80.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|80.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|83.12%
|PICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.22%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|14.64%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|66.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.11%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|60.57%
|PICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|87.01%
|PICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|21.16%
|PICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PICEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|92.92%
|PICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PICEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.06%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|97.89%
|PICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 08, 2016
6.23
6.2%
Mr. Benkendorf ,Managing Director,Chief Investment Officer,Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst - Mr. Benkendorf joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. in October 1999 in trade support. After being promoted to trader in 2000, Mr. Benkendorf became a research analyst in 2002 and moved into portfolio management in 2006 as deputy portfolio manager of Vontobel’s European Equity Strategy.Mr. Benkendorf has held various positions with Vontobel, including Deputy Portfolio Manager from 2013 to 2016, Executive Director from 2012 to 2013;Director from 2009 to 2012;Vice President from 2007 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Jin Zhang has been a Portfolio Manager for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since 2016. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in November 2005 as a Senior Research Analyst. Since 2016, he has expanded his role to Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Emerging Markets and Asia Equity strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Information Technology and Financials sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Ramiz Chelat has been a Portfolio Manager for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since 2016. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in July 2007 as a Senior Research Analyst. In 2016, he expanded his role becoming Portfolio Manager on the firm’s Global Equity strategy and, in 2021, he started managing the firm’s Emerging Markets Equity strategy. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Ramiz Chelat continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Communication Services sectors. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, from 2004 to 2007, he was Head of Consumer and Media Research at Macquarie Hong Kong and an Analyst at Macquarie Australia from 2000 to 2004. Prior to that, from 1999 to 2000, he was a Financial Analyst at Optus. Ramiz Chelat began his financial career in 1997 at Ernst & Young where he was a Senior Accountant until 1999. He received a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Macquarie University in Australia. In addition, Ramiz Chelat is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia as a qualified chartered accountant. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...