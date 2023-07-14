Ramiz Chelat has been a Portfolio Manager for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since 2016. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in July 2007 as a Senior Research Analyst. In 2016, he expanded his role becoming Portfolio Manager on the firm’s Global Equity strategy and, in 2021, he started managing the firm’s Emerging Markets Equity strategy. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Ramiz Chelat continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Communication Services sectors. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, from 2004 to 2007, he was Head of Consumer and Media Research at Macquarie Hong Kong and an Analyst at Macquarie Australia from 2000 to 2004. Prior to that, from 1999 to 2000, he was a Financial Analyst at Optus. Ramiz Chelat began his financial career in 1997 at Ernst & Young where he was a Senior Accountant until 1999. He received a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Macquarie University in Australia. In addition, Ramiz Chelat is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia as a qualified chartered accountant. He is a CFA® charterholder.