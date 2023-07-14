Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
VKSFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.98 -0.1 -1.1%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VKSFX) Primary (VKSEX) A (VKSDX) Retirement (VKSGX)
VKSFX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.98 -0.1 -1.1%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VKSFX) Primary (VKSEX) A (VKSDX) Retirement (VKSGX)
VKSFX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.98 -0.1 -1.1%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VKSFX) Primary (VKSEX) A (VKSDX) Retirement (VKSGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

VKSFX | Fund

$8.98

$3.74 M

0.42%

$0.04

12.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.74 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 12.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

VKSFX | Fund

$8.98

$3.74 M

0.42%

$0.04

12.88%

VKSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julie Kutasov

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small and medium market capitalization sectors while seeking to incur less risk than the small- and mid-cap value markets. The fund invests in a select group of small and mid-market capitalization companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small and medium market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small and medium market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Value Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Value Index over the past three years was $2.28 million to $40.8 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 35 securities at any given time.
The subadviser’s sell discipline seeks to dispose of holdings that, among other things, are the subject of negative developments individually or as an industry, or as necessary to provide funding for new holdings the subadviser deems more attractive.
Read More

VKSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VKSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -23.7% 31.6% 55.64%
1 Yr 8.7% -41.1% 28.9% 55.50%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VKSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.6% 20.1% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% N/A
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VKSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -27.0% 31.6% 49.12%
1 Yr 8.7% -41.1% 48.6% 46.38%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VKSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.6% 20.1% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% N/A
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VKSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VKSFX Category Low Category High VKSFX % Rank
Net Assets 3.74 M 481 K 145 B 97.26%
Number of Holdings 35 1 2445 88.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.57 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 96.52%
Weighting of Top 10 40.97% 2.9% 100.0% 17.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WR Berkley Corp 5.53%
  2. Teradyne Inc 5.02%
  3. Jack Henry & Associates Inc 4.73%
  4. Terminix Global Holdings Inc 4.62%
  5. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co A 4.16%
  6. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 4.14%
  7. TransUnion 4.08%
  8. RBC Bearings Inc 3.93%
  9. Lamar Advertising Co Class A 3.71%
  10. Thor Industries Inc 3.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.07% 0.00% 100.57% 59.45%
Cash 		1.93% -2.51% 100.00% 38.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 48.26%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 47.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 47.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 47.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSFX % Rank
Industrials 		27.22% 0.00% 45.89% 3.24%
Technology 		25.13% 0.00% 40.65% 5.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.09% 2.49% 46.48% 14.46%
Financial Services 		14.03% 0.00% 46.10% 49.63%
Basic Materials 		7.93% 0.00% 26.18% 10.47%
Real Estate 		5.80% 0.00% 25.82% 64.84%
Consumer Defense 		2.85% 0.00% 32.18% 78.55%
Healthcare 		0.97% 0.00% 47.15% 97.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 89.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 92.52%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 92.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSFX % Rank
US 		98.07% 0.00% 100.04% 33.33%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 95.52%

VKSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VKSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 12.88% 0.03% 33.98% 1.02%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 46.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.30% 50.42%

Sales Fees

VKSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VKSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VKSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

VKSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VKSFX Category Low Category High VKSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 3.08% 22.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VKSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VKSFX Category Low Category High VKSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -2.06% 3.38% 52.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VKSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VKSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julie Kutasov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Julie Kutasov is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization energy and financials sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, she worked at Goldman Sachs in a program focused on investment management for high-net worth individuals and at Arthur Andersen as a Senior Associate leading teams that provided financial-audit and business-advisory services to a variety of clients in service-related industries. Ms. Kutasov holds a Certified Public Accountant license (currently inactive) in the state of California. She has approximately 16 years of equity research experience. Ms. Kutasov earned a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she graduated summa cum laude, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Craig Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Craig Stone is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization producer-durables sector. He has approximately 29 years of equity research experience. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2000, Mr. Stone was a Portfolio Manager at Doheny Asset Management. He earned a B.S. in International Business from San Francisco State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×