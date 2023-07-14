Home
Trending ETFs

VKSEX (Mutual Fund)

VKSEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

VKSEX | Fund

$8.89

$4.7 M

0.00%

0.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VKSEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small and medium market capitalization sectors while seeking to incur less risk than the small- and mid-cap value markets. The fund invests in a select group of small and mid-market capitalization companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small and medium market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small and medium market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Value Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2022, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Value Index over the past three years was $2.28 million to $49.5 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 35 securities at any given time.

The subadviser’s sell discipline seeks to dispose of holdings that, among other things, are the subject of negative developments individually or as an industry, or as necessary to provide funding for new holdings the subadviser deems more attractive.

VKSEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VKSEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VKSEX Category Low Category High VKSEX % Rank
Net Assets 4.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 31 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.96 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 41.66% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. W R Berkley Corp 5.56%
  2. Jack Henry Associates Inc 4.62%
  3. VICI Properties Inc 4.43%
  4. Toro Co/The 4.26%
  5. TransUnion 3.89%
  6. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.86%
  7. Landstar System Inc 3.84%
  8. RBC Bearings Inc 3.82%
  9. Zebra Technologies Corp 3.71%
  10. Dreyfus Government Cash Management 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSEX % Rank
Stocks 		94.96% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.04% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSEX % Rank
US 		94.96% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

VKSEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

VKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

VKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

VKSEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VKSEX Category Low Category High VKSEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VKSEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VKSEX Category Low Category High VKSEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VKSEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

VKSEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

