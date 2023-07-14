Principal Investment Strategies

The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small and medium market capitalization sectors while seeking to incur less risk than the small- and mid-cap value markets. The fund invests in a select group of small and mid-market capitalization companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small and medium market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small and medium market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500 TM Value Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2500 TM Value Index over the past three years was $2.28 million to $40.8 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 35 securities at any given time.

The subadviser’s sell discipline seeks to dispose of holdings that, among other things, are the subject of negative developments individually or as an industry, or as necessary to provide funding for new holdings the subadviser deems more attractive.