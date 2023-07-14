Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco American Franchise Fund

mutual fund
VAFRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.06 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VAFIX) Primary A (VAFAX) C (VAFCX) Retirement (VAFNX) Retirement (VAFRX) Retirement (VAFFX)
VAFRX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco American Franchise Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.06 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VAFIX) Primary A (VAFAX) C (VAFCX) Retirement (VAFNX) Retirement (VAFRX) Retirement (VAFFX)
VAFRX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco American Franchise Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.06 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VAFIX) Primary A (VAFAX) C (VAFCX) Retirement (VAFNX) Retirement (VAFRX) Retirement (VAFFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco American Franchise Fund

VAFRX | Fund

$20.06

$12.2 B

0.00%

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

32.0%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$12.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco American Franchise Fund

VAFRX | Fund

$20.06

$12.2 B

0.00%

1.22%

VAFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco American Franchise Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 23, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Voss

VAFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.0% -41.7% 64.0% 28.82%
1 Yr 14.0% -46.2% 77.9% 61.15%
3 Yr -7.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 83.77%
5 Yr -2.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 73.77%
10 Yr 3.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 54.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.8% -85.9% 81.6% 62.30%
2021 -6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 91.91%
2020 9.0% -13.0% 34.8% 38.45%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 37.30%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 2.0% 61.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.0% -41.7% 64.0% 27.26%
1 Yr 14.0% -46.2% 77.9% 57.13%
3 Yr -7.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 83.56%
5 Yr -2.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 78.39%
10 Yr 3.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 80.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.8% -85.9% 81.6% 62.30%
2021 -6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 91.91%
2020 9.0% -13.0% 34.8% 38.45%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 37.49%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 3.1% 75.90%

NAV & Total Return History

VAFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VAFRX Category Low Category High VAFRX % Rank
Net Assets 12.2 B 189 K 222 B 15.52%
Number of Holdings 100 2 3509 26.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.82 B -1.37 M 104 B 15.08%
Weighting of Top 10 46.66% 11.4% 116.5% 51.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.04%
  2. Apple Inc 7.88%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.39%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 6.16%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.16%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.00%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.98%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.65%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.58%
  10. Lowe's Companies Inc 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VAFRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.30% 50.26% 104.50% 70.16%
Cash 		2.70% -10.83% 49.73% 26.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 81.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 81.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 81.23%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 80.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAFRX % Rank
Technology 		35.51% 0.00% 65.70% 50.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.43% 0.00% 62.57% 52.95%
Healthcare 		13.47% 0.00% 39.76% 41.80%
Communication Services 		10.73% 0.00% 66.40% 46.64%
Industrials 		7.82% 0.00% 30.65% 26.23%
Financial Services 		7.67% 0.00% 43.06% 63.44%
Energy 		4.29% 0.00% 41.09% 11.80%
Basic Materials 		2.68% 0.00% 18.91% 20.90%
Consumer Defense 		1.24% 0.00% 25.50% 79.34%
Real Estate 		1.15% 0.00% 16.05% 50.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 86.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAFRX % Rank
US 		85.17% 34.69% 100.00% 89.51%
Non US 		12.13% 0.00% 54.22% 7.30%

VAFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 20.29% 29.80%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.50% 36.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

VAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 60.10%

VAFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VAFRX Category Low Category High VAFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 83.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VAFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VAFRX Category Low Category High VAFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -6.13% 1.75% 77.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VAFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VAFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Voss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2010

11.94

11.9%

Erik Voss is a portfolio manager and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Voss was a portfolio manager with J&W Seligman Investments focusing on growth equity portfolios. As leader of the Seligman Growth team, he managed eight sector analysts and implemented a process he has developed over his career. Previously, Mr. Voss worked on teams at both Conseco Capital and Wells Capital Management, where at the latter he managed two large-cap growth portfolios. Before Wells Capital, he was an analyst for Gardner Lewis Asset Management, where he researched and invested in stocks of all market capitalizations and across multiple industries. Mr. Voss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Science degree in finance, both from the University of Wisconsin, where he was also a member of the Applied Securities Program. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ido Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2010

11.93

11.9%

Ido Cohen is a portfolio manger for Invesco large-cap growth equity strategies and is lead manager for Invesco leisure products. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a vice president at J&W Seligman Investments from 2007 to 2010, where he worked as a senior analyst focusing on information technology, media and telecommunications equities. Mr. Cohen began his investment career in 1997 as a high yield research analyst with Banker’s Trust focusing on the telecommunications industry. In 1999 he joined Credit Suisse’s U.S. equities telecommunications research team; he went on to become a senior analyst and co-head of the team in 2004. In 2006, Mr. Cohen joined a technology, media and telecommunications focused investment team at Diamondback Capital, and then in 2007 he joined J&W Seligman’s growth team. Mr. Cohen is a cum laude graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×