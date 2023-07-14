The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund deems an issuer to be a U.S. issuer if (i) its principal securities trading market (i.e., a U.S. stock exchange, NASDAQ or over-the-counter markets) is in the U.S.; (ii) it (alone or through its consolidated subsidiaries) derives 50% or more of its annual revenue from either goods produced, sales made or services performed in the U.S.; (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, the U.S.; or (iv) its “country of risk” is the U.S. as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid- and large-capitalization issuers. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock. The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can. The Fund’s investment adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), uses a bottom-up stock selection process designed to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index), as well as a disciplined portfolio construction process designed to manage risk. The Adviser uses a holistic approach that closely examines company fundamentals, including detailed modeling of a company’s financial statements and discussions with company management teams, suppliers, distributors, competitors, and customers. The Adviser uses a variety of valuation techniques based on the company in question, the industry in which the company operates, the stage of the company’s business cycle, and other factors that best reflect a company’s value. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with attractive growth outlooks at compelling valuation levels. The Adviser considers whether to sell a particular security when a company hits the price target, a company’s fundamentals deteriorate, the catalysts for growth are no longer present or reflected in the stock price or if the company is displaced by a more attractive investment opportunity.