Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco American Franchise Fund

mutual fund
VAFCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.17 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VAFIX) Primary A (VAFAX) C (VAFCX) Retirement (VAFNX) Retirement (VAFRX) Retirement (VAFFX)
VAFCX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco American Franchise Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.17 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VAFIX) Primary A (VAFAX) C (VAFCX) Retirement (VAFNX) Retirement (VAFRX) Retirement (VAFFX)
VAFCX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco American Franchise Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.17 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VAFIX) Primary A (VAFAX) C (VAFCX) Retirement (VAFNX) Retirement (VAFRX) Retirement (VAFFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco American Franchise Fund

VAFCX | Fund

$17.17

$12.2 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.7%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$12.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco American Franchise Fund

VAFCX | Fund

$17.17

$12.2 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.72%

VAFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco American Franchise Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jun 23, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Voss

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund deems an issuer to be a U.S. issuer if (i) its principal securities trading market (i.e., a U.S. stock exchange, NASDAQ or over-the-counter markets) is in the U.S.; (ii) it (alone or through its consolidated subsidiaries) derives 50% or more of its annual revenue from either goods produced, sales made or services performed in the U.S.; (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, the U.S.; or (iv) its “country of risk” is the U.S. as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid- and large-capitalization issuers. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers.The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can.The Fund’s investment adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), uses a bottom-up stock selection process designed to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the Russell 1000® Growth Index), as well as a disciplined portfolio construction process designed to manage risk. The Adviser uses a holistic approach that closely examines company fundamentals, including detailed modeling of a company’s financial statements and discussions with company management teams, suppliers, distributors, competitors, and customers. The Adviser uses a variety of valuation techniques based on the company in question, the industry in which the company operates, the stage of the company’s business cycle, and other factors that best reflect a company’s value. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with attractive growth outlooks at compelling valuation levels.The Adviser considers whether to sell a particular security when a company hits the price target, a company’s fundamentals deteriorate, the catalysts for growth are no longer present or reflected in the stock price or if the company is displaced by a more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

VAFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.7% -41.7% 64.0% 30.62%
1 Yr 11.9% -46.2% 77.9% 68.52%
3 Yr -9.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 88.56%
5 Yr -3.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 82.18%
10 Yr 2.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 64.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -85.9% 81.6% 66.89%
2021 -8.6% -31.0% 26.7% 93.51%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 43.20%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 44.14%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 2.0% 67.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.7% -41.7% 64.0% 29.06%
1 Yr 11.9% -46.2% 77.9% 64.51%
3 Yr -9.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 88.41%
5 Yr -3.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 84.66%
10 Yr 2.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 85.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -85.9% 81.6% 66.89%
2021 -8.6% -31.0% 26.7% 93.51%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 43.20%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 44.32%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 3.1% 79.24%

NAV & Total Return History

VAFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VAFCX Category Low Category High VAFCX % Rank
Net Assets 12.2 B 189 K 222 B 15.36%
Number of Holdings 100 2 3509 25.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.82 B -1.37 M 104 B 14.92%
Weighting of Top 10 46.66% 11.4% 116.5% 51.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.04%
  2. Apple Inc 7.88%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.39%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 6.16%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.16%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.00%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.98%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.65%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.58%
  10. Lowe's Companies Inc 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VAFCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.30% 50.26% 104.50% 70.00%
Cash 		2.70% -10.83% 49.73% 26.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 81.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 81.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 81.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 80.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAFCX % Rank
Technology 		35.51% 0.00% 65.70% 50.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.43% 0.00% 62.57% 52.79%
Healthcare 		13.47% 0.00% 39.76% 41.64%
Communication Services 		10.73% 0.00% 66.40% 46.48%
Industrials 		7.82% 0.00% 30.65% 26.07%
Financial Services 		7.67% 0.00% 43.06% 63.28%
Energy 		4.29% 0.00% 41.09% 11.64%
Basic Materials 		2.68% 0.00% 18.91% 20.74%
Consumer Defense 		1.24% 0.00% 25.50% 79.18%
Real Estate 		1.15% 0.00% 16.05% 49.84%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 86.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAFCX % Rank
US 		85.17% 34.69% 100.00% 89.34%
Non US 		12.13% 0.00% 54.22% 7.13%

VAFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VAFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.72% 0.01% 20.29% 12.02%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.50% 36.18%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

VAFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 82.35%

Trading Fees

VAFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VAFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 60.27%

VAFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VAFCX Category Low Category High VAFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 83.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VAFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VAFCX Category Low Category High VAFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.22% -6.13% 1.75% 92.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VAFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VAFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Voss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2010

11.94

11.9%

Erik Voss is a portfolio manager and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Voss was a portfolio manager with J&W Seligman Investments focusing on growth equity portfolios. As leader of the Seligman Growth team, he managed eight sector analysts and implemented a process he has developed over his career. Previously, Mr. Voss worked on teams at both Conseco Capital and Wells Capital Management, where at the latter he managed two large-cap growth portfolios. Before Wells Capital, he was an analyst for Gardner Lewis Asset Management, where he researched and invested in stocks of all market capitalizations and across multiple industries. Mr. Voss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Science degree in finance, both from the University of Wisconsin, where he was also a member of the Applied Securities Program. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ido Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2010

11.93

11.9%

Ido Cohen is a portfolio manger for Invesco large-cap growth equity strategies and is lead manager for Invesco leisure products. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a vice president at J&W Seligman Investments from 2007 to 2010, where he worked as a senior analyst focusing on information technology, media and telecommunications equities. Mr. Cohen began his investment career in 1997 as a high yield research analyst with Banker’s Trust focusing on the telecommunications industry. In 1999 he joined Credit Suisse’s U.S. equities telecommunications research team; he went on to become a senior analyst and co-head of the team in 2004. In 2006, Mr. Cohen joined a technology, media and telecommunications focused investment team at Diamondback Capital, and then in 2007 he joined J&W Seligman’s growth team. Mr. Cohen is a cum laude graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×