Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
20.5%
1 yr return
21.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-20.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-18.6%
Net Assets
$1.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.6%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|URLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|75.78%
|1 Yr
|21.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|29.34%
|3 Yr
|-20.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|97.01%
|5 Yr
|-18.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|98.63%
|10 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|98.33%
* Annualized
|URLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|URLGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.35 B
|189 K
|222 B
|47.14%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|3509
|85.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|573 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|53.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.58%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|69.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|URLGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.50%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|24.84%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|71.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|43.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|47.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|40.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|40.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|URLGX % Rank
|Technology
|32.52%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|64.18%
|Healthcare
|20.20%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|7.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.49%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|58.69%
|Financial Services
|10.51%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|36.56%
|Industrials
|7.84%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|25.00%
|Consumer Defense
|7.23%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|10.82%
|Communication Services
|3.78%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|93.20%
|Real Estate
|3.44%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|12.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|57.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|71.64%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|82.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|URLGX % Rank
|US
|99.50%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|6.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|91.39%
|URLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|22.45%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|27.84%
|URLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|URLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|URLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|51.44%
|URLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|URLGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|48.21%
|URLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|URLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|URLGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.06%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|89.11%
|URLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2003
19.27
19.3%
Thomas Galvin is the lead senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Galvin has led the strategy since he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Previously, as president and chief investment officer of the growth equity group, Mr. Galvin spent nearly five years as chief investment officer and equity strategist for Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) in New York and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which was acquired by CSFB. There, he was responsible for market, sector and asset allocation analyses. Earlier, Mr. Galvin served for more than 12 years in a variety of roles ranging from transportation industry analyst to chief equity strategist at Deutsche Bank, which acquired the investment boutique C. J. Lawrence, which he joined in 1986. Mr. Galvin began his career as an investment officer and portfolio manager at The Chase Manhattan Bank. With more than 20 years of experience as a leading equity strategist and securities analyst, Mr. Galvin was named to Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team for portfolio strategy from 1999-2002. From 1992–1995 Institutional Investor named him to its All-America Research Team for research coverage, and The Wall Street Journal named him to its All-Star Analyst Team from 1994–1996. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. Galvin received an undergraduate degree in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA in finance from New York University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2009
13.19
13.2%
Richard Carter is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Carter joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2003. Mr. Carter began his investment career in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2009
13.19
13.2%
Todd Herget is a senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Herget has been a member of the Focused Large Cap Growth Team since 2003 when he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms. Mr. Herget was also a portfolio manager and equity research analyst. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in New York. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
