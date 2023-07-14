Thomas Galvin is the lead senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Galvin has led the strategy since he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Previously, as president and chief investment officer of the growth equity group, Mr. Galvin spent nearly five years as chief investment officer and equity strategist for Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) in New York and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which was acquired by CSFB. There, he was responsible for market, sector and asset allocation analyses. Earlier, Mr. Galvin served for more than 12 years in a variety of roles ranging from transportation industry analyst to chief equity strategist at Deutsche Bank, which acquired the investment boutique C. J. Lawrence, which he joined in 1986. Mr. Galvin began his career as an investment officer and portfolio manager at The Chase Manhattan Bank. With more than 20 years of experience as a leading equity strategist and securities analyst, Mr. Galvin was named to Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team for portfolio strategy from 1999-2002. From 1992–1995 Institutional Investor named him to its All-America Research Team for research coverage, and The Wall Street Journal named him to its All-Star Analyst Team from 1994–1996. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. Galvin received an undergraduate degree in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA in finance from New York University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.