Trending ETFs

ELGAX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Select Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.72 +0.03 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (UMLGX) Primary Retirement (URLGX) A (ELGAX) C (ELGCX) Inst (CGTRX) Inst (CCWRX) Adv (CSRRX)
Columbia Select Large Cap Growth Fund

ELGAX | Fund

$7.72

$1.35 B

0.00%

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.7%

1 yr return

23.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-14.8%

Net Assets

$1.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ELGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Select Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Galvin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that have market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, in the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (the Index). The market capitalization range of the companies included within the Index was $327.6 million to $2.2 trillion as of June 30, 2022. The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies believed to have the potential for long-term growth. The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, which results in fewer holdings than a fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a greater number of issuers. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the health care and information technology sectors.
Read More

ELGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ELGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.7% -41.7% 64.0% 69.35%
1 Yr 23.3% -46.2% 77.9% 20.46%
3 Yr -15.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 94.95%
5 Yr -14.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 98.08%
10 Yr -7.1%* -16.8% 19.6% 97.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ELGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.2% -85.9% 81.6% 86.20%
2021 -11.6% -31.0% 26.7% 96.96%
2020 4.3% -13.0% 34.8% 89.26%
2019 -0.2% -6.0% 10.6% 98.61%
2018 -5.1% -15.9% 2.0% 93.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ELGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.7% -41.7% 64.0% 66.47%
1 Yr 23.3% -46.2% 77.9% 18.32%
3 Yr -15.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 94.88%
5 Yr -14.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 98.13%
10 Yr -0.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 93.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ELGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.2% -85.9% 81.6% 86.20%
2021 -11.6% -31.0% 26.7% 96.96%
2020 4.3% -13.0% 34.8% 89.26%
2019 -0.2% -6.0% 10.6% 98.61%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 3.1% 86.56%

NAV & Total Return History

ELGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ELGAX Category Low Category High ELGAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.35 B 189 K 222 B 47.25%
Number of Holdings 35 2 3509 85.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 573 M -1.37 M 104 B 53.42%
Weighting of Top 10 42.58% 11.4% 116.5% 69.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Booking Holdings Inc 4.74%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.63%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ELGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.50% 50.26% 104.50% 25.06%
Cash 		0.50% -10.83% 49.73% 71.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 34.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 39.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 30.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 28.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ELGAX % Rank
Technology 		32.52% 0.00% 65.70% 64.30%
Healthcare 		20.20% 0.00% 39.76% 8.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.49% 0.00% 62.57% 58.45%
Financial Services 		10.51% 0.00% 43.06% 36.44%
Industrials 		7.84% 0.00% 30.65% 24.98%
Consumer Defense 		7.23% 0.00% 25.50% 10.96%
Communication Services 		3.78% 0.00% 66.40% 93.32%
Real Estate 		3.44% 0.00% 16.05% 12.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 52.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 68.34%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 81.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ELGAX % Rank
US 		99.50% 34.69% 100.00% 6.35%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 90.85%

ELGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ELGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 20.29% 37.70%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 66.28%
12b-1 Fee 0.16% 0.00% 1.00% 23.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 27.20%

Sales Fees

ELGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 13.69%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ELGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ELGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 316.74% 51.59%

ELGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ELGAX Category Low Category High ELGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 39.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ELGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ELGAX Category Low Category High ELGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.82% -6.13% 1.75% 81.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ELGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ELGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Galvin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2003

19.27

19.3%

Thomas Galvin is the lead senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Galvin has led the strategy since he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Previously, as president and chief investment officer of the growth equity group, Mr. Galvin spent nearly five years as chief investment officer and equity strategist for Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) in New York and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which was acquired by CSFB. There, he was responsible for market, sector and asset allocation analyses. Earlier, Mr. Galvin served for more than 12 years in a variety of roles ranging from transportation industry analyst to chief equity strategist at Deutsche Bank, which acquired the investment boutique C. J. Lawrence, which he joined in 1986. Mr. Galvin began his career as an investment officer and portfolio manager at The Chase Manhattan Bank. With more than 20 years of experience as a leading equity strategist and securities analyst, Mr. Galvin was named to Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team for portfolio strategy from 1999-2002. From 1992–1995 Institutional Investor named him to its All-America Research Team for research coverage, and The Wall Street Journal named him to its All-Star Analyst Team from 1994–1996. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. Galvin received an undergraduate degree in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA in finance from New York University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Todd Herget

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2009

13.19

13.2%

Todd Herget is a senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Herget has been a member of the Focused Large Cap Growth Team since 2003 when he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms. Mr. Herget was also a portfolio manager and equity research analyst. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in New York. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Richard Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2009

13.19

13.2%

Richard Carter is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Carter joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2003. Mr. Carter began his investment career in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

