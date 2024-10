Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that have market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index (the Index). The market capitalization range of the companies included within the Index was $ 477.2 million to $ 3.3 trillion as of June 30, 2024 . The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies believed to have the potential for long-term growth. The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, which results in fewer holdings than a fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a greater number of issuers. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer discretionary, health care and information technology sectors.