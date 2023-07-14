MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. MFS evaluates the intrinsic value of a company by considering the full context of how the company’s cash flows are generated. MFS focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace and seeks to invest in companies that exhibit characteristics such as cash flow in excess of capital expenditures, conservative balance sheets, sustainable competitive advantages, high returns on capital, and/or the ability to weather economic downturns. These companies may have stock prices that are higher relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures than companies generally considered value companies under a traditional value investment strategy.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.