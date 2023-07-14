Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
21.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.39 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. MFS evaluates the intrinsic value of a company by considering the full context of how the company’s cash flows are generated. MFS focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace and seeks to invest in companies that exhibit characteristics such as cash flow in excess of capital expenditures, conservative balance sheets, sustainable competitive advantages, high returns on capital, and/or the ability to weather economic downturns. These companies may have stock prices that are higher relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures than companies generally considered value companies under a traditional value investment strategy.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|UIVVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|86.37%
|1 Yr
|21.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|29.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UIVVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|UIVVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|82.92%
|1 Yr
|21.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|26.39%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UIVVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|UIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIVVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.39 M
|189 K
|222 B
|99.67%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|2
|3509
|33.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|621 K
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|99.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.31%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|97.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIVVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|61.07%
|Cash
|2.16%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|35.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|96.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|94.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|96.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|95.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIVVX % Rank
|Technology
|29.24%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|72.30%
|Industrials
|22.69%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|1.39%
|Financial Services
|15.89%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|12.13%
|Consumer Defense
|9.95%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|3.93%
|Basic Materials
|9.71%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|1.39%
|Healthcare
|6.76%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|93.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.19%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|98.61%
|Communication Services
|2.56%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|95.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|97.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|98.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|98.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIVVX % Rank
|US
|89.97%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|76.15%
|Non US
|7.86%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|21.23%
|UIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.29%
|44.55%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.06%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|UIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|42.86%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|UIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIVVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|8.65%
|UIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|UIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIVVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|N/A
|UIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 08, 2022
0.31
0.3%
Timothy W. Dittmer - Investment Officer - Equity Research Analyst, Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2009 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Senior Analyst at Stout Risius Ross, Inc.; 1 year as Analyst at Ennis Knupp & Associates; 1 year as Proprietary Trader at A.J. Capital. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship program in 2008. -He added portfolio management responsibilities on the Global Intrinsic Value strategy in 2021. - University of Chicago, Master of Business Administration, honors - University of Notre Dame, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 08, 2022
0.31
0.3%
Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...