Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Intrinsic Value Fund

mutual fund
UIVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.35 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (UIVIX) Primary C (UIVCX) Retirement (UIVRX) Retirement (UIVPX) Retirement (UIVQX) Retirement (UIVMX) A (UIVVX) Retirement (UIVNX)
UIVIX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Intrinsic Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.35 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (UIVIX) Primary C (UIVCX) Retirement (UIVRX) Retirement (UIVPX) Retirement (UIVQX) Retirement (UIVMX) A (UIVVX) Retirement (UIVNX)
UIVIX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Intrinsic Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.35 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (UIVIX) Primary C (UIVCX) Retirement (UIVRX) Retirement (UIVPX) Retirement (UIVQX) Retirement (UIVMX) A (UIVVX) Retirement (UIVNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Intrinsic Value Fund

UIVIX | Fund

$10.35

$2.39 M

0.40%

$0.04

-

Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.39 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Intrinsic Value Fund

UIVIX | Fund

$10.35

$2.39 M

0.40%

$0.04

-

UIVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Intrinsic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Feb 08, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Stone

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. MFS evaluates the intrinsic value of a company by considering the full context of how the company’s cash flows are generated. MFS focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace and seeks to invest in companies that exhibit characteristics such as cash flow in excess of capital expenditures, conservative balance sheets, sustainable competitive advantages, high returns on capital, and/or the ability to weather economic downturns. These companies may have stock prices that are higher relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures than companies generally considered value companies under a traditional value investment strategy.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

UIVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -41.7% 64.0% 85.88%
1 Yr 21.2% -46.2% 77.9% 28.61%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -41.7% 64.0% 82.43%
1 Yr 21.2% -46.2% 77.9% 26.07%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UIVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIVIX Category Low Category High UIVIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.39 M 189 K 222 B 99.84%
Number of Holdings 84 2 3509 33.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 621 K -1.37 M 104 B 99.84%
Weighting of Top 10 26.31% 11.4% 116.5% 97.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.88%
  2. Colgate-Palmolive Co 3.69%
  3. Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.62%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 2.55%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.44%
  6. Moody's Corporation 2.39%
  7. Otis Worldwide Corp Ordinary Shares 2.24%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.19%
  9. Vulcan Materials Co 2.18%
  10. Rockwell Automation Inc 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIVIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 50.26% 104.50% 61.23%
Cash 		2.16% -10.83% 49.73% 35.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 96.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 94.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 96.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 95.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIVIX % Rank
Technology 		29.24% 0.00% 65.70% 72.46%
Industrials 		22.69% 0.00% 30.65% 1.56%
Financial Services 		15.89% 0.00% 43.06% 12.30%
Consumer Defense 		9.95% 0.00% 25.50% 4.10%
Basic Materials 		9.71% 0.00% 18.91% 1.56%
Healthcare 		6.76% 0.00% 39.76% 93.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.19% 0.00% 62.57% 98.77%
Communication Services 		2.56% 0.00% 66.40% 95.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 97.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 98.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 99.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIVIX % Rank
US 		89.97% 34.69% 100.00% 76.31%
Non US 		7.86% 0.00% 54.22% 21.39%

UIVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.29% 71.62%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 45.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

UIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

UIVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIVIX Category Low Category High UIVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% 0.00% 41.31% 7.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIVIX Category Low Category High UIVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 1.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UIVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 08, 2022

0.31

0.3%

Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1

Timothy Dittmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 08, 2022

0.31

0.3%

Timothy W. Dittmer - Investment Officer - Equity Research Analyst, Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2009 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Senior Analyst at Stout Risius Ross, Inc.; 1 year as Analyst at Ennis Knupp & Associates; 1 year as Proprietary Trader at A.J. Capital. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship program in 2008. -He added portfolio management responsibilities on the Global Intrinsic Value strategy in 2021. - University of Chicago, Master of Business Administration, honors - University of Notre Dame, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×