YTD Return
38.7%
1 yr return
24.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$2.76 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.7%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|UIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|38.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|9.44%
|1 Yr
|24.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|17.30%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|42.70%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|64.81%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|39.95%
* Annualized
|UIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.76 B
|189 K
|222 B
|35.54%
|Number of Holdings
|94
|2
|3509
|27.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.5 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|35.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.67%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|57.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.98%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|7.46%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|92.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|80.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|80.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|80.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|79.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIGRX % Rank
|Technology
|36.92%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|45.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.27%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|21.72%
|Healthcare
|13.23%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|42.54%
|Communication Services
|13.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|22.38%
|Financial Services
|9.61%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|46.31%
|Industrials
|4.81%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|64.10%
|Consumer Defense
|1.56%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|77.13%
|Real Estate
|1.22%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|47.70%
|Energy
|0.28%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|51.56%
|Basic Materials
|0.10%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|73.20%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|85.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIGRX % Rank
|US
|96.44%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|35.74%
|Non US
|3.54%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|45.57%
|UIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|61.44%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|49.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|59.35%
|UIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|60.24%
|UIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|83.03%
|UIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|UIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|53.94%
|UIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$6.737
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2010
12.0
12.0%
Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Koskuba is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 5 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Koskuba is frequently asked by the financial press for his outlook on the equity markets and on specific securities. He has appeared in a variety of publications and media outlets including: Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg News, CNBC, Dow Jones, Reuters, Market Watch, The Wall Street Journal and others. Mr. Koskuba holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Muhlenberg College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Dahl is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 9 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Dahl holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from SUNY College at New Paltz and a Master of Business Administration from Pace University. Additionally, he is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Kefer is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 6 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he held a similar position in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S Trust Company. Mr. Kefer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Skidmore College and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Maronak is the CIO of NewBridge and Lead Portfolio Manager of Victory's Large Cap Growth Equity strategy. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 10 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Maronak holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from City University of New York and a Master of Business Administration from St. John's University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
