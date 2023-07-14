Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

38.6%

1 yr return

24.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$2.76 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

USAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 38.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USAA
  • Inception Date
    Apr 05, 1971
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aziz Hamzaogullari

USAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.6% -41.7% 64.0% 9.52%
1 Yr 24.3% -46.2% 77.9% 17.46%
3 Yr 1.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.95%
5 Yr -0.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 64.72%
10 Yr 4.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 39.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.9% 81.6% 61.63%
2021 3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 57.17%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.69%
2019 0.2% -6.0% 10.6% 98.34%
2018 -3.3% -15.9% 2.0% 73.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.6% -41.7% 64.0% 8.87%
1 Yr 24.3% -46.2% 77.9% 15.57%
3 Yr 1.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.73%
5 Yr -0.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 69.50%
10 Yr 4.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 69.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.9% 81.6% 61.63%
2021 3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 57.17%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.69%
2019 0.2% -6.0% 10.6% 98.34%
2018 -3.3% -15.9% 3.1% 82.29%

NAV & Total Return History

USAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USAAX Category Low Category High USAAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.76 B 189 K 222 B 35.62%
Number of Holdings 94 2 3509 27.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.5 B -1.37 M 104 B 35.25%
Weighting of Top 10 45.67% 11.4% 116.5% 57.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.47%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.83%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.67%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.55%
  6. Apple Inc 3.64%
  7. Tesla Inc 2.70%
  8. Salesforce.com Inc 2.35%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.29%
  10. Autodesk Inc 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USAAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% 50.26% 104.50% 7.54%
Cash 		0.01% -10.83% 49.73% 92.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 80.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 80.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 80.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 79.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USAAX % Rank
Technology 		36.92% 0.00% 65.70% 45.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.27% 0.00% 62.57% 21.80%
Healthcare 		13.23% 0.00% 39.76% 42.62%
Communication Services 		13.00% 0.00% 66.40% 22.46%
Financial Services 		9.61% 0.00% 43.06% 46.39%
Industrials 		4.81% 0.00% 30.65% 64.18%
Consumer Defense 		1.56% 0.00% 25.50% 77.21%
Real Estate 		1.22% 0.00% 16.05% 47.79%
Energy 		0.28% 0.00% 41.09% 51.64%
Basic Materials 		0.10% 0.00% 18.91% 73.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 86.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USAAX % Rank
US 		96.44% 34.69% 100.00% 35.82%
Non US 		3.54% 0.00% 54.22% 45.66%

USAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 20.29% 60.35%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 49.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 80.30%

Sales Fees

USAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 316.74% 60.33%

USAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USAAX Category Low Category High USAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 83.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USAAX Category Low Category High USAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -6.13% 1.75% 56.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

USAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2010

12.0

12.0%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

D. Scott Tracy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Jason Dahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Dahl is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 9 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Dahl holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from SUNY College at New Paltz and a Master of Business Administration from Pace University. Additionally, he is a CFA charterholder.

Scott Kefer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Kefer is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 6 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he held a similar position in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S Trust Company. Mr. Kefer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Skidmore College and is a CFA charterholder.

Erick Maronak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Maronak is the CIO of NewBridge and Lead Portfolio Manager of Victory's Large Cap Growth Equity strategy. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 10 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Maronak holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from City University of New York and a Master of Business Administration from St. John's University.

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Michael Koskuba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Koskuba is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 5 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Koskuba is frequently asked by the financial press for his outlook on the equity markets and on specific securities. He has appeared in a variety of publications and media outlets including: Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg News, CNBC, Dow Jones, Reuters, Market Watch, The Wall Street Journal and others. Mr. Koskuba holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Muhlenberg College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Christopher Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

