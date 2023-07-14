Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including developing markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in issuers located in at least three different countries (including the U.S.). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock, and may include small and mid capitalization companies. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of regions, countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular regions, countries or sectors.

The Fund may use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways. The Fund also may from time to time engage in currency-related derivatives, such as currency and cross-currency forwards and currency futures contracts, to hedge some of its foreign currency exposure.

The Fund pursues a focused global equity strategy with an emphasis on quality companies that the investment manager believes have dominant market positions, competitive advantages, high quality management, solid balance sheets, and positive returns to capital in growing industries, and that are trading at appropriate valuations. When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.