Templeton World Fund

mutual fund
TEWTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.38 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (TEMWX) Primary C (TEWTX) Adv (TWDAX) Retirement (FTWRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton World Fund

TEWTX | Fund

$13.38

$2.52 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.9%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$2.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.83%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEWTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton World Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    700523
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Peel

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including developing markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in issuers located in at least three different countries (including the U.S.). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock, and may include small and mid capitalization companies. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of regions, countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular regions, countries or sectors.

The Fund may use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways. The Fund also may from time to time engage in currency-related derivatives, such as currency and cross-currency forwards and currency futures contracts, to hedge some of its foreign currency exposure.

The Fund pursues a focused global equity strategy with an emphasis on quality companies that the investment manager believes have dominant market positions, competitive advantages, high quality management, solid balance sheets, and positive returns to capital in growing industries, and that are trading at appropriate valuations. When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

Read More

TEWTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.9% -35.6% 29.2% 38.59%
1 Yr 19.1% 17.3% 252.4% 87.95%
3 Yr 4.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 95.13%
5 Yr -3.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 91.68%
10 Yr -2.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 94.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -24.3% 957.1% 79.08%
2021 3.3% -38.3% 47.1% 92.41%
2020 0.9% -54.2% 0.6% 94.62%
2019 2.6% -76.0% 54.1% 95.90%
2018 -5.9% -26.1% 47.8% 21.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.9% -35.6% 29.2% 39.71%
1 Yr 19.1% 11.4% 252.4% 87.16%
3 Yr 4.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 93.31%
5 Yr -3.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 90.74%
10 Yr -2.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 94.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -24.3% 957.1% 79.08%
2021 3.3% -33.1% 47.1% 92.67%
2020 0.9% -44.4% 1.8% 95.96%
2019 2.6% -6.5% 54.1% 98.39%
2018 -5.9% -14.4% 47.8% 38.28%

NAV & Total Return History

TEWTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEWTX Category Low Category High TEWTX % Rank
Net Assets 2.52 B 199 K 133 B 16.67%
Number of Holdings 45 1 9075 51.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 820 M -18 M 37.6 B 21.81%
Weighting of Top 10 33.31% 9.1% 100.0% 60.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.86%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEWTX % Rank
Stocks 		91.84% 61.84% 125.47% 30.95%
Cash 		8.15% -174.70% 23.12% 63.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 73.90%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 75.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 71.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 72.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEWTX % Rank
Technology 		27.53% 0.00% 49.87% 77.09%
Healthcare 		18.35% 0.00% 35.42% 69.71%
Communication Services 		16.23% 0.00% 57.66% 62.22%
Consumer Defense 		9.49% 0.00% 73.28% 24.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.68% 0.00% 40.94% 10.90%
Financial Services 		7.99% 0.00% 38.42% 91.08%
Industrials 		6.43% 0.00% 44.06% 19.71%
Basic Materials 		3.54% 0.00% 38.60% 8.26%
Energy 		1.76% 0.00% 21.15% 15.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 25.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 93.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEWTX % Rank
US 		50.12% 0.13% 103.82% 90.75%
Non US 		41.72% 0.58% 99.46% 7.93%

TEWTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.80% 0.01% 44.27% 23.72%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.82% 48.14%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.24%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 77.20%

Sales Fees

TEWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 75.00%

Trading Fees

TEWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.83% 0.00% 395.00% 65.83%

TEWTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEWTX Category Low Category High TEWTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 70.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEWTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEWTX Category Low Category High TEWTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -4.27% 12.65% 57.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEWTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEWTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Peel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Christopher Peel, CFA, SVP is a research analyst and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Peel is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund. He has global research responsibility for software, IT services and consulting, and integrated oils. Mr. Peel is Group Coordinator for the Energy sector. Mr. Peel holds a B.Sc. in computer science from the University of Nottingham (UK).

Herbert J Arnett Jr.

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Herbert Arnett, SVP is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Arnett is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund Inc. and Templeton World Fund. He has global research responsibilities for large-cap and small-cap Media, Internet Software and Services, as well US Telecoms. Mr. Arnett holds a B.A. in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami.

Peter Moeschter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Peter M. Moeschter, CFA, EVP is a portfolio manager in the Templeton Global Equity Group with responsibility for various global and international equity mandates. He is the sector team leader of global utilities. Mr. Moeschter holds a B.B.A. (honors) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an M.B.A. from York University.

Warren Pustam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 2019

2.85

2.9%

Mr. Pustam joined Franklin Templeton in 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

