Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
23.5%
1 yr return
19.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$2.52 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.83%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including developing markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in issuers located in at least three different countries (including the U.S.). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock, and may include small and mid capitalization companies. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of regions, countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular regions, countries or sectors.
The Fund may use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways. The Fund also may from time to time engage in currency-related derivatives, such as currency and cross-currency forwards and currency futures contracts, to hedge some of its foreign currency exposure.
The Fund pursues a focused global equity strategy with an emphasis on quality companies that the investment manager believes have dominant market positions, competitive advantages, high quality management, solid balance sheets, and positive returns to capital in growing industries, and that are trading at appropriate valuations. When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.
The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
|Period
|FTWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|31.43%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|86.25%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|89.66%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|85.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|86.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|75.89%
|2021
|3.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|91.66%
|2020
|1.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|95.42%
|2019
|2.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|95.02%
|2018
|-6.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|18.50%
|FTWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTWRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.52 B
|199 K
|133 B
|16.45%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|1
|9075
|50.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|820 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|21.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.31%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|60.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTWRX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.84%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|30.73%
|Cash
|8.15%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|62.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|60.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|63.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|54.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|56.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTWRX % Rank
|Technology
|27.53%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|76.87%
|Healthcare
|18.35%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|69.49%
|Communication Services
|16.23%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|62.00%
|Consumer Defense
|9.49%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|24.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.68%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|10.68%
|Financial Services
|7.99%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|90.86%
|Industrials
|6.43%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|19.49%
|Basic Materials
|3.54%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|8.04%
|Energy
|1.76%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|15.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|25.55%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|87.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTWRX % Rank
|US
|50.12%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|90.53%
|Non US
|41.72%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|7.71%
|FTWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|80.39%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|47.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|74.59%
|FTWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FTWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.83%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|65.60%
|FTWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTWRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.52%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|54.49%
|FTWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FTWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTWRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.68%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|23.98%
|FTWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.724
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.629
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.586
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Christopher Peel, CFA, SVP is a research analyst and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Peel is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund. He has global research responsibility for software, IT services and consulting, and integrated oils. Mr. Peel is Group Coordinator for the Energy sector. Mr. Peel holds a B.Sc. in computer science from the University of Nottingham (UK).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Herbert Arnett, SVP is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Arnett is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund Inc. and Templeton World Fund. He has global research responsibilities for large-cap and small-cap Media, Internet Software and Services, as well US Telecoms. Mr. Arnett holds a B.A. in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Peter M. Moeschter, CFA, EVP is a portfolio manager in the Templeton Global Equity Group with responsibility for various global and international equity mandates. He is the sector team leader of global utilities. Mr. Moeschter holds a B.B.A. (honors) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an M.B.A. from York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 24, 2019
2.85
2.9%
Mr. Pustam joined Franklin Templeton in 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
