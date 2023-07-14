Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica International Equity

TRWCX | Fund

$19.76

$5.24 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

20.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$5.24 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica International Equity
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Harrell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies representing at least three countries other than the United States. The fund’s sub-adviser, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (the “sub-adviser”), currently anticipates investing in at least 12 countries other than the United States. The sub-adviser emphasizes established companies in individual foreign markets and seeks to stress companies and markets that it believes are undervalued. The sub-adviser expects capital growth to be the predominant component of the fund’s total return.Generally, the fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies listed on foreign securities exchanges, but it may also invest in depositary receipts including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). Although the fund will emphasize larger, more seasoned or established companies, it may invest in companies of varying sizes as measured by assets, sales or market capitalization. The fund will invest primarily in securities of companies domiciled in developed markets, but may invest up to 10% of its assets in securities of companies in emerging markets. The sub-adviser seeks to diversify the fund’s investments around the world and within markets in an effort to minimize specific country and currency risks.The sub-adviser employs a relative value process utilizing a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods based on a four-factor valuation screen designed to outperform the MSCI Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Index. The sub-adviser also performs rigorous fundamental analysis. The fund’s portfolio is typically composed of approximately 80-110 stocks as a result of this process.The sub-adviser generally limits the fund’s investment universe to companies with a minimum of three years of operating history. The sub-adviser employs a consistent sell discipline which includes a significant negative earnings revision, a stock being sold when the catalyst is no longer valid or another stock presents a more attractive opportunity.
TRWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -0.2% 22.0% 48.66%
1 Yr 20.6% -23.7% 32.5% 43.32%
3 Yr 7.3%* -4.8% 20.2% 47.00%
5 Yr 1.3%* -11.2% 9.5% 31.08%
10 Yr 1.8%* -5.5% 9.8% 29.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -27.8% 166.1% 77.34%
2021 4.4% -42.2% 28.2% 40.06%
2020 1.8% -7.3% 5.5% 7.99%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 21.05%
2018 -4.4% -8.1% -1.1% 58.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -9.7% 22.0% 47.46%
1 Yr 20.6% -23.7% 56.0% 41.42%
3 Yr 7.3%* -4.8% 22.0% 42.45%
5 Yr 1.3%* -11.2% 12.3% 37.46%
10 Yr 1.8%* -5.5% 13.1% 56.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -27.8% 166.1% 77.34%
2021 4.4% -42.2% 28.2% 40.06%
2020 1.8% -7.3% 5.5% 8.31%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 21.05%
2018 -4.4% -8.1% -1.1% 72.76%

NAV & Total Return History

TRWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRWCX Category Low Category High TRWCX % Rank
Net Assets 5.24 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 11.80%
Number of Holdings 129 2 3900 35.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 967 M 530 K 13.7 B 11.76%
Weighting of Top 10 18.64% 7.3% 99.9% 70.18%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRWCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.61% 75.03% 100.46% 33.24%
Cash 		1.39% -31.92% 11.89% 61.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 34.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 52.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 30.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 33.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRWCX % Rank
Industrials 		16.58% 1.03% 36.79% 24.63%
Financial Services 		16.32% 0.00% 42.76% 79.23%
Technology 		14.36% 0.00% 24.16% 3.56%
Consumer Defense 		14.10% 0.00% 31.84% 9.20%
Healthcare 		11.94% 0.00% 23.28% 36.50%
Basic Materials 		6.55% 0.00% 30.76% 69.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.40% 0.00% 27.46% 78.64%
Energy 		5.79% 0.00% 26.59% 59.05%
Communication Services 		4.43% 0.00% 23.78% 78.64%
Utilities 		1.95% 0.00% 27.46% 75.96%
Real Estate 		1.59% 0.00% 17.64% 51.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRWCX % Rank
Non US 		97.87% 71.47% 100.46% 25.59%
US 		0.74% 0.00% 15.02% 66.76%

TRWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.91% 0.01% 21.16% 10.45%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.25% 50.89%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.02%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 10.17%

Sales Fees

TRWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 38.71%

Trading Fees

TRWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 2.00% 158.16% 15.12%

TRWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRWCX Category Low Category High TRWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 72.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRWCX Category Low Category High TRWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% 0.18% 7.85% 94.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Harrell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2005

16.59

16.6%

Brandon Harrell is the Portfolio Manager for the TS&W International and International Small Cap strategies. Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1987. Prior to joining TS&W in 1996, he worked as an Intelligence Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. Previously he was a Securities Analyst at Growth Stock Outlook, Inc. and a High Net Worth and Mutual Fund Portfolio Manager for Capitoline Investment Service. Brandon graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MBA from George Mason University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is currently registered with FINRA and holds a Series 7. designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

