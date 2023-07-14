Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies representing at least three countries other than the United States. The fund’s sub-adviser, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (the “sub-adviser”), currently anticipates investing in at least 12 countries other than the United States. The sub-adviser emphasizes established companies in individual foreign markets and seeks to stress companies and markets that it believes are undervalued. The sub-adviser expects capital growth to be the predominant component of the fund’s total return. Generally, the fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies listed on foreign securities exchanges, but it may also invest in depositary receipts including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). Although the fund will emphasize larger, more seasoned or established companies, it may invest in companies of varying sizes as measured by assets, sales or market capitalization. The fund will invest primarily in securities of companies domiciled in developed markets, but may invest up to 10% of its assets in securities of companies in emerging markets. The sub-adviser seeks to diversify the fund’s investments around the world and within markets in an effort to minimize specific country and currency risks. The sub-adviser employs a relative value process utilizing a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods based on a four-factor valuation screen designed to outperform the MSCI Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Index. The sub-adviser also performs rigorous fundamental analysis. The fund’s portfolio is typically composed of approximately 80-110 stocks as a result of this process. The sub-adviser generally limits the fund’s investment universe to companies with a minimum of three years of operating history. The sub-adviser employs a consistent sell discipline which includes a significant negative earnings revision, a stock being sold when the catalyst is no longer valid or another stock presents a more attractive opportunity.