Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
13.3%
1 yr return
20.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$5.24 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
* Annualized
|Period
|TAINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|74.32%
|2021
|4.5%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|36.39%
|2020
|1.8%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|9.27%
|2019
|4.2%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|20.72%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|62.41%
* Annualized
|TAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.24 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|12.09%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|2
|3900
|35.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|967 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|12.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.64%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|70.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAINX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.61%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|33.53%
|Cash
|1.39%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|61.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|35.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|52.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|31.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|33.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAINX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.58%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|24.93%
|Financial Services
|16.32%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|79.53%
|Technology
|14.36%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|3.86%
|Consumer Defense
|14.10%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|9.50%
|Healthcare
|11.94%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|36.80%
|Basic Materials
|6.55%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|69.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.40%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|78.93%
|Energy
|5.79%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|59.35%
|Communication Services
|4.43%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|78.93%
|Utilities
|1.95%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|76.26%
|Real Estate
|1.59%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|52.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAINX % Rank
|Non US
|97.87%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|25.88%
|US
|0.74%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|67.06%
|TAINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|77.91%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|51.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.26%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|8.47%
|TAINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TAINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|15.46%
|TAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.99%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|73.16%
|TAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.05%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|63.22%
|TAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.768
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.618
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2005
16.59
16.6%
Brandon Harrell is the Portfolio Manager for the TS&W International and International Small Cap strategies. Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1987. Prior to joining TS&W in 1996, he worked as an Intelligence Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. Previously he was a Securities Analyst at Growth Stock Outlook, Inc. and a High Net Worth and Mutual Fund Portfolio Manager for Capitoline Investment Service. Brandon graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MBA from George Mason University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is currently registered with FINRA and holds a Series 7. designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
