Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.5%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$33.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 107.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
At least 65% of the fund’s total assets will normally be invested in common stocks that the portfolio manager regards as undervalued. The fund may purchase stocks issued by companies of any size, but typically focuses its investments on large-cap stocks.
In taking a value approach to investment selection, the adviser seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for one or more of the following:
·low price/earnings, price/book value, price/sales, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the broader equity market, a company’s peers, or a company’s own historical norm;
·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;
·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity; and/or
·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials and healthcare sectors.
|Period
|TRPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|46.40%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|81.20%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|59.25%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|41.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|7.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|89.93%
|2021
|8.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|48.32%
|2020
|2.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|8.23%
|2019
|5.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|19.58%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|64.90%
|Period
|TRPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|44.04%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|81.05%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|59.63%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|49.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|7.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|89.93%
|2021
|8.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|48.40%
|2020
|2.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|8.23%
|2019
|5.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|19.58%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|79.33%
|TRPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.7 B
|1 M
|151 B
|4.94%
|Number of Holdings
|105
|2
|1727
|29.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.5 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|4.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.29%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|44.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.35%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|30.05%
|Cash
|0.66%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|67.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|46.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|42.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|43.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|44.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.07%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|1.32%
|Financial Services
|17.10%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|71.04%
|Utilities
|11.88%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|2.72%
|Industrials
|10.40%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|63.04%
|Consumer Defense
|8.84%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|43.23%
|Technology
|8.47%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|74.67%
|Communication Services
|4.25%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|73.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.39%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|88.45%
|Basic Materials
|3.01%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|59.24%
|Real Estate
|2.79%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|49.34%
|Energy
|2.79%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|93.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPIX % Rank
|US
|89.51%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|69.54%
|Non US
|9.84%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|19.79%
|TRPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|76.32%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|46.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TRPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|107.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|89.84%
|TRPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.57%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|76.68%
|TRPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TRPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.76%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|79.75%
|TRPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.620
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Mark Finn is the lead portfolio manager of the US Value Equity Strategy and is also a co-chairman of the U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Mr. Finn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Finn has 14 years of investment experience, all of which have been with T. Rowe Price. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Finn was an equity research analyst specializing in electric power generation, utilities, and coal. Prior to this, he was an analyst in T. Rowe Price's Fixed Income Division, where he also covered utilities and power generation. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Finn worked with the T. Rowe Price Recovery Strategy team, where he evaluated financially distressed companies. Mr. Finn began his career with T. Rowe Price in 1990 in the Finance Division, where he served as controller of T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., and as the principal accounting officer for the T. Rowe Price Realty Income Strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he had five years of auditing experience with Price Waterhouse LLP, where he worked on engagements for both public and private companies. Mr. Finn earned a B.S. from the University Of Delaware and has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified public accountant.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
