At least 65% of the fund’s total assets will normally be invested in common stocks that the portfolio manager regards as undervalued. The fund may purchase stocks issued by companies of any size, but typically focuses its investments on large-cap stocks.

In taking a value approach to investment selection, the adviser seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for one or more of the following:

·low price/earnings, price/book value, price/sales, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the broader equity market, a company’s peers, or a company’s own historical norm;

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity; and/or

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials and healthcare sectors.