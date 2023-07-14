Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$33.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 107.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Finn

Fund Description

At least 65% of the fund’s total assets will normally be invested in common stocks that the portfolio manager regards as undervalued. The fund may purchase stocks issued by companies of any size, but typically focuses its investments on large-cap stocks.

In taking a value approach to investment selection, the adviser seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for one or more of the following:

·low price/earnings, price/book value, price/sales, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the broader equity market, a company’s peers, or a company’s own historical norm;

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity; and/or

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials and healthcare sectors.

TRVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -13.6% 215.2% 48.30%
1 Yr -1.2% -58.6% 197.5% 80.96%
3 Yr 5.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 58.04%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 41.39%
10 Yr 2.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 48.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -65.1% 22.3% 89.77%
2021 8.1% -25.3% 25.5% 47.89%
2020 2.6% -8.4% 56.7% 8.14%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 19.22%
2018 -3.9% -9.4% 3.1% 64.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -13.6% 215.2% 45.94%
1 Yr -1.2% -58.6% 197.5% 80.72%
3 Yr 5.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 58.41%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 48.99%
10 Yr 2.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 80.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -65.1% 22.3% 89.77%
2021 8.1% -25.3% 25.5% 47.97%
2020 2.6% -8.4% 56.7% 8.14%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 19.22%
2018 -3.9% -8.9% 3.3% 79.14%

NAV & Total Return History

TRVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRVLX Category Low Category High TRVLX % Rank
Net Assets 33.7 B 1 M 151 B 4.78%
Number of Holdings 105 2 1727 29.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 4.19%
Weighting of Top 10 28.29% 5.0% 99.2% 44.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.01%
  2. Morgan Stanley 4.16%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.85%
  4. General Electric Co 3.49%
  5. AbbVie Inc 3.09%
  6. American International Group Inc 2.91%
  7. NextEra Energy Inc 2.87%
  8. General Electric Co 2.83%
  9. Bank of America Corp 2.80%
  10. Prologis Inc 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRVLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 28.02% 125.26% 29.89%
Cash 		0.66% -88.20% 71.98% 67.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 36.37%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 29.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 31.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 32.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRVLX % Rank
Healthcare 		27.07% 0.00% 30.08% 1.16%
Financial Services 		17.10% 0.00% 58.05% 70.87%
Utilities 		11.88% 0.00% 27.04% 2.56%
Industrials 		10.40% 0.00% 42.76% 62.87%
Consumer Defense 		8.84% 0.00% 34.10% 43.07%
Technology 		8.47% 0.00% 54.02% 74.50%
Communication Services 		4.25% 0.00% 26.58% 73.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.39% 0.00% 22.74% 88.28%
Basic Materials 		3.01% 0.00% 21.69% 59.08%
Real Estate 		2.79% 0.00% 90.54% 49.17%
Energy 		2.79% 0.00% 54.00% 92.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRVLX % Rank
US 		89.51% 24.51% 121.23% 69.38%
Non US 		9.84% 0.00% 41.42% 19.62%

TRVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.04% 45.41% 65.41%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 45.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.12%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 70.68%

Sales Fees

TRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 107.00% 0.00% 488.00% 89.64%

TRVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRVLX Category Low Category High TRVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 41.90% 70.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRVLX Category Low Category High TRVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.66% -1.51% 4.28% 84.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TRVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Finn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mark Finn is the lead portfolio manager of the US Value Equity Strategy and is also a co-chairman of the U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Mr. Finn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Finn has 14 years of investment experience, all of which have been with T. Rowe Price. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Finn was an equity research analyst specializing in electric power generation, utilities, and coal. Prior to this, he was an analyst in T. Rowe Price's Fixed Income Division, where he also covered utilities and power generation. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Finn worked with the T. Rowe Price Recovery Strategy team, where he evaluated financially distressed companies. Mr. Finn began his career with T. Rowe Price in 1990 in the Finance Division, where he served as controller of T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., and as the principal accounting officer for the T. Rowe Price Realty Income Strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he had five years of auditing experience with Price Waterhouse LLP, where he worked on engagements for both public and private companies. Mr. Finn earned a B.S. from the University Of Delaware and has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified public accountant.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

