Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TFBGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Global Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

As a balanced fund with global scope, the fund seeks to invest in equity and debt securities around the world that offer the opportunity for growth and/or provide dividend income, while also constructing the portfolio to protect principal and limit volatility.

Normally the fund will maintain at least 45% of the value of its assets in common stocks and other equity investments. Although the fund’s equity investments focus on medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.

Normally the fund will invest at least 25% of the value of its assets in bonds and other debt securities (including money market instruments). These will consist of investment-grade securities (rated Baa3 or better or BBB– or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser).

The fund will allocate its assets among various countries, including the United States (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in issuers domiciled outside the United States, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund’s ability to invest in issuers domiciled outside the United States includes investing in emerging markets.

The fund may invest in bonds and other debt securities, including securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The fund may also invest in securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States. These investments will typically be denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

TFBGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFBGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFBGX Category Low Category High TFBGX % Rank
Net Assets 22.3 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 863 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 5.2 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 23.32% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 7.07%
  2. BROADCOM INC 2.19%
  3. CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD 2.16%
  4. MICROSOFT CORP 2.07%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.94%
  6. RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP 1.93%
  7. B3 SA - BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO 1.70%
  8. ABBOTT LABORATORIES 1.62%
  9. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.32%
  10. ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFBGX % Rank
Stocks 		58.97% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		33.97% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		7.07% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.67% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.21% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFBGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFBGX % Rank
US 		29.97% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		28.99% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFBGX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		7.07% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.44% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFBGX % Rank
US 		20.06% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		13.91% N/A N/A N/A

TFBGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TFBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TFBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFBGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFBGX Category Low Category High TFBGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFBGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFBGX Category Low Category High TFBGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFBGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TFBGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

