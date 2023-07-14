Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$24.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.0%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 69.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
As a balanced fund with global scope, the fund seeks to invest in equity and debt securities around the world that offer the opportunity for growth and/or provide dividend income, while also constructing the portfolio to protect principal and limit volatility.
Normally the fund will maintain at least 45% of the value of its assets in common stocks and other equity investments. Although the fund’s equity investments focus on medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.
Normally the fund will invest at least 25% of the value of its assets in bonds and other debt securities (including money market instruments). These will consist of investment-grade securities (rated Baa3 or better or BBB– or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser).
The fund will allocate its assets among various countries, including the United States (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in issuers outside the United States, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in issuers outside the United States.
The fund’s ability to invest in issuers outside the United States includes investing in emerging markets.
The fund may invest in bonds and other debt securities, including securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The fund may also invest in securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States. These investments will typically be denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RGBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|70.60%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|54.08%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|51.45%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|39.49%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|25.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|50.11%
|2021
|1.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|28.02%
|2020
|2.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|19.63%
|2019
|3.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|10.45%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|38.42%
|Period
|RGBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|69.53%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|47.16%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|37.07%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|22.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|50.11%
|2021
|1.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|28.02%
|2020
|2.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|19.63%
|2019
|3.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|32.26%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|67.85%
|RGBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGBGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.4 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|7.56%
|Number of Holdings
|721
|2
|10961
|20.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.35 B
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|8.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.95%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|84.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGBGX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.73%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|61.38%
|Bonds
|32.90%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|25.68%
|Cash
|6.65%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|40.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.41%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|27.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.30%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|46.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|83.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGBGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.67%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|17.83%
|Technology
|13.90%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|61.36%
|Healthcare
|11.56%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|45.22%
|Industrials
|11.14%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|37.37%
|Communication Services
|8.78%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|17.62%
|Consumer Defense
|8.07%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|27.18%
|Utilities
|7.51%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|23.35%
|Basic Materials
|6.70%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|30.15%
|Energy
|5.61%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|40.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.43%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|70.91%
|Real Estate
|3.63%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|52.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGBGX % Rank
|US
|31.43%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|60.13%
|Non US
|28.30%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|42.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGBGX % Rank
|Government
|63.23%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|8.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.08%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|44.26%
|Corporate
|12.22%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|70.35%
|Securitized
|5.38%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|48.23%
|Municipal
|0.08%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|25.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|70.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGBGX % Rank
|Non US
|16.69%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|16.08%
|US
|16.21%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|43.22%
|RGBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|96.03%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|29.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|16.32%
|RGBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RGBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|59.09%
|RGBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGBGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.48%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|63.20%
|RGBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RGBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGBGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.96%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|34.64%
|RGBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2011
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2013
9.42
9.4%
Winnie Kwan is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered global exchanges, Asian utilities and small-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, Winnie worked with Morgan Stanley in London, Hong Kong and Singapore. She holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Winnie is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2013
9.42
9.4%
Alfonso Barroso is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Alfonso covered retail companies in Europe and Latin America, European real-estate and REITs, and European internet and telecommunication services. Alfonso began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Thomas H. Høgh is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, Thomas covered Yankee bonds, as well as various non-U.S. bond markets. Prior to joining Capital, Thomas held a number of positions at Privatbanken (now Nordea). He holds an MBA in finance, international business and management from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Andrew A. Cormack is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 18 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for three years. Prior to joining Capital, Andrew worked as a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management. He holds a first-class honours degree in actuarial science from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also holds the Investment Management Certificate. Andrew is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Bradford F. Freer is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Brad has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 28 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering multiple sectors as a generalist in both Australia and India. Before that he was an equities trader in both Singapore and Hong Kong. Brad was also a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Connecticut College, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brad is based in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...