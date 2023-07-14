Home
Trending ETFs

RGBEX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Global Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.2 -0.11 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CBFAX) Primary C (CBFCX) Retirement (RGBFX) Retirement (RGBGX) Retirement (RGBCX) Retirement (RGBEX) Retirement (RGBBX) (TFBGX) (TFGBX) C (GBLCX) Other (CBFFX) Other (CBFEX) Other (GBLEX) A (GBLAX) Other (GBLFX) Retirement (RGBLX) Retirement (RGGHX) Retirement (RGBHX) Inst (GFBLX) Other (FFBGX) Other (FFGGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$24.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Global Balanced Fund

RGBEX | Fund

$35.20

$24.4 B

2.15%

$0.76

0.82%

RGBEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Global Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alfonso Barroso

Fund Description

As a balanced fund with global scope, the fund seeks to invest in equity and debt securities around the world that offer the opportunity for growth and/or provide dividend income, while also constructing the portfolio to protect principal and limit volatility.

Normally the fund will maintain at least 45% of the value of its assets in common stocks and other equity investments. Although the fund’s equity investments focus on medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.

Normally the fund will invest at least 25% of the value of its assets in bonds and other debt securities (including money market instruments). These will consist of investment-grade securities (rated Baa3 or better or BBB– or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser).

The fund will allocate its assets among various countries, including the United States (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in issuers outside the United States, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in issuers outside the United States.

The fund’s ability to invest in issuers outside the United States includes investing in emerging markets.

The fund may invest in bonds and other debt securities, including securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The fund may also invest in securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States. These investments will typically be denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RGBEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -23.7% 16.4% 71.03%
1 Yr 11.5% -8.9% 48.3% 60.30%
3 Yr 1.1%* -2.2% 16.4% 59.47%
5 Yr 1.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 49.07%
10 Yr 2.1%* 0.9% 11.8% 37.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -40.8% 20.6% 51.88%
2021 1.4% -21.0% 24.5% 25.74%
2020 2.9% -24.2% 27.8% 21.03%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 10.95%
2018 -1.7% -100.0% 20.6% 41.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -23.7% 16.4% 69.96%
1 Yr 11.5% -12.8% 48.3% 55.08%
3 Yr 1.1%* -3.4% 16.4% 54.80%
5 Yr 1.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 45.31%
10 Yr 2.1%* 0.9% 11.8% 35.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -40.8% 20.6% 51.88%
2021 1.4% -21.0% 24.5% 25.74%
2020 2.9% -24.2% 27.8% 21.03%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 32.51%
2018 -1.7% -2.9% 23.1% 69.21%

NAV & Total Return History

RGBEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGBEX Category Low Category High RGBEX % Rank
Net Assets 24.4 B 1.12 M 110 B 7.78%
Number of Holdings 721 2 10961 20.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.35 B -31.7 M 22 B 8.35%
Weighting of Top 10 16.95% 10.8% 100.0% 85.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 2.60%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.46%
  3. Abbott Laboratories 2.13%
  4. Netflix Inc 1.93%
  5. Netflix Inc 1.93%
  6. Netflix Inc 1.93%
  7. Netflix Inc 1.93%
  8. Netflix Inc 1.93%
  9. Netflix Inc 1.93%
  10. Netflix Inc 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGBEX % Rank
Stocks 		59.73% -45.72% 98.42% 61.59%
Bonds 		32.90% -39.76% 93.84% 25.89%
Cash 		6.65% -97.12% 185.58% 41.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.41% -0.03% 14.00% 27.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.30% 0.00% 25.49% 46.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 83.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGBEX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.67% 0.00% 30.34% 18.05%
Technology 		13.90% 0.00% 39.48% 61.57%
Healthcare 		11.56% 0.00% 30.30% 45.44%
Industrials 		11.14% 0.09% 32.39% 37.58%
Communication Services 		8.78% 0.00% 28.59% 17.83%
Consumer Defense 		8.07% 0.00% 31.85% 27.39%
Utilities 		7.51% 0.00% 40.29% 23.57%
Basic Materials 		6.70% 0.00% 60.23% 30.36%
Energy 		5.61% 0.00% 38.61% 40.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.43% 0.00% 20.84% 71.13%
Real Estate 		3.63% 0.00% 90.14% 53.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGBEX % Rank
US 		31.43% -4.82% 95.75% 60.33%
Non US 		28.30% -46.69% 57.06% 42.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGBEX % Rank
Government 		63.23% 0.00% 98.64% 9.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.08% 0.10% 100.00% 44.47%
Corporate 		12.22% 0.00% 99.90% 70.56%
Securitized 		5.38% 0.00% 83.28% 48.43%
Municipal 		0.08% 0.00% 31.28% 25.26%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 70.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGBEX % Rank
Non US 		16.69% -39.00% 137.36% 16.28%
US 		16.21% -177.12% 87.76% 43.42%

RGBEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.16% 2.71% 77.66%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.70% 29.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.46%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.70% 16.84%

Sales Fees

RGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 0.00% 441.00% 59.33%

RGBEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGBEX Category Low Category High RGBEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.15% 0.00% 10.92% 63.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGBEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGBEX Category Low Category High RGBEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -5.20% 6.33% 44.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGBEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RGBEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alfonso Barroso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Alfonso Barroso is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Alfonso covered retail companies in Europe and Latin America, European real-estate and REITs, and European internet and telecommunication services. Alfonso began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.

Winnie Kwan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Winnie Kwan is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered global exchanges, Asian utilities and small-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, Winnie worked with Morgan Stanley in London, Hong Kong and Singapore. She holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Winnie is based in Hong Kong.

Thomas Høgh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Thomas H. Høgh is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, Thomas covered Yankee bonds, as well as various non-U.S. bond markets. Prior to joining Capital, Thomas held a number of positions at Privatbanken (now Nordea). He holds an MBA in finance, international business and management from Columbia Business School.

Andrew Cormack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Andrew A. Cormack is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 18 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for three years. Prior to joining Capital, Andrew worked as a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management. He holds a first-class honours degree in actuarial science from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also holds the Investment Management Certificate. Andrew is based in London.

Bradford Freer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Bradford F. Freer is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Brad has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 28 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering multiple sectors as a generalist in both Australia and India. Before that he was an equities trader in both Singapore and Hong Kong. Brad was also a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Connecticut College, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brad is based in London.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

