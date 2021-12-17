Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TAQOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Sustainable Bond
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Foster

Fund Description

The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The fund’s investments in fixed-income securities may include U.S. government and foreign government bonds and notes (including emerging markets), mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations), investment grade and below (commonly known as “junk bonds”) corporate bonds of issuers in the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging markets), convertible bonds and other convertible securities, bank loans and loan participations, structured notes, municipal bonds and preferred securities. The fund’s investment in fixed-income securities may also include dollar rolls, inflation-protected securities, repurchase agreements and to be announced (“TBA”) transactions. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity and does not have a target average duration. Under normal circumstances, the fund has an average credit rating of investment grade.The fund’s sub-adviser focuses on fixed-income securities of issuers that are, in the sub-adviser’s view, aligned with sustainability initiatives. The fund’s investment universe is defined by the sub-adviser’s Sustainable Investment Committee (“SIC”) which consists of employees of the sub-adviser and affiliated entities within the global Aegon Asset Management organization, who have responsible investing expertise. All potential investments are screened utilizing the sub-adviser’s proprietary sustainability assessment framework which evaluates issuers or securities using internal and external inputs. Eligible investments include issuers or securities that are viewed by the sub-adviser as contributing to or aligned with long-term sustainability initiatives including, but not limited to, various environmental and societal initiatives. The sub-adviser’s sustainability assessment focuses on key sustainability pillars, including climate change, eco solutions, resource efficiency, health and well-being and sustainable growth. These sustainable investment opportunities also align with many of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of goals that seek to address the world’s most pressing sustainability issues. While the SDGs provide a helpful framework for identifying sustainable themes, the sub-adviser relies on its proprietary sustainability assessment to determine the eligible investment universe.The fund uses positive screening to identify issuers and securities that the sub-adviser believes align with sustainability themes. Given the fund’s inclusionary stance and thematic approach to selecting the investment universe, the sub-adviser avoids investments in issuers, industries or sectors that are wholly inconsistent with its sustainable investing philosophy. As a result, the fund does not utilize a specific exclusions list.The sub-adviser uses a research-driven process in an effort to identify sustainable investment opportunities. The process consists of five primary steps:1. Sustainability research: The sub-adviser generates sustainable investment ideas using a sustainability assessment process to identify fixed-income investments that the sub-adviser believes will contribute to or benefit from the long-term sustainability of the global economy, environment and society. The process combines internal expertise alongside external data to analyze a potential investment’s sustainability profile. Sustainable investment ideas are presented to the SIC for further evaluation.2. Sustainability determination: The SIC reviews the sustainability research and ultimately determines the sustainable investment universe for the fund. The SIC reviews investments for alignment with sustainable initiatives and identifies an eligible investment universe consisting of issuers or securities that are viewed as contributing to or aligned with long-term sustainability. Issuers and securities are classified into one of five categories depending on level of alignment with sustainability initiatives. The sustainability criteria is tailored to the fixed-income sector.3. Economic research and recommendation: In its proprietary, “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) matters, creditworthiness, capital structure, covenants, cash-flows and, as applicable, collateral.4. Portfolio construction: The sub-adviser combines the proprietary “bottom-up” research with “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environments. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment, and valuation factors that affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. This “top-down” analysis includes a relative value assessment across asset classes as the sub-adviser constructs a sustainability-themed portfolio based on the eligible sustainable investment universe set by the SIC. The fund invests in issuers or securities that meet the sub-adviser’s sustainability criteria within categories one through three. As an example, category one “sustainable leaders” may include companies with a material amount of revenues tied to products or services aligned with sustainability initiatives. Conversely, category five companies that do not meet the sub-adviser’s sustainability criteria may be involved in controversial activities that are against sustainable initiatives.5. Engagement: The sub-adviser’s dedicated Responsible Investment team may engage with issuers in an effort to encourage issuers to enhance the sustainability of their businesses and make positive change.The fund may utilize derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps, including, but not limited to, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps. These investment strategies may be employed as a hedging technique, as a means of altering investment characteristics of the fund’s portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration), in an attempt to enhance returns or for other purposes. The fund may purchase securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward-commitment basis.All investments by the fund, with the exception of cash, cash equivalents and derivatives instruments used for duration or temporary cashflow management purposes, are subject to the sub-adviser’s sustainability screening process.
Read More

TAQOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAQOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -4.3% 4.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -16.1% 162.7% 83.32%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAQOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAQOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -15.5% 4.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -16.1% 162.7% 70.10%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAQOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TAQOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAQOX Category Low Category High TAQOX % Rank
Net Assets 22.1 M 2.88 M 287 B 97.91%
Number of Holdings 167 1 17234 88.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.21 M -106 M 27.6 B 96.86%
Weighting of Top 10 21.01% 3.7% 123.9% 62.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 10.62%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 10.57%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 10.51%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 8.72%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 6.45%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 6.44%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 6.43%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 6.41%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 6.41%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 6.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAQOX % Rank
Bonds 		85.97% 3.97% 268.18% 91.75%
Cash 		12.39% -181.13% 95.99% 7.24%
Convertible Bonds 		1.64% 0.00% 7.93% 42.57%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 92.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 94.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 85.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAQOX % Rank
Corporate 		42.77% 0.00% 100.00% 18.00%
Securitized 		37.20% 0.00% 98.40% 28.57%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.39% 0.00% 95.99% 10.57%
Government 		7.64% 0.00% 86.23% 88.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 95.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAQOX % Rank
US 		70.43% 3.63% 210.09% 94.19%
Non US 		15.54% -6.54% 58.09% 13.90%

TAQOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAQOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 20.64% 16.63%
Management Fee 0.41% 0.00% 1.76% 72.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TAQOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAQOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAQOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 2.00% 493.39% 13.63%

TAQOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAQOX Category Low Category High TAQOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 99.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAQOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAQOX Category Low Category High TAQOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -1.28% 8.97% 71.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAQOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TAQOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Foster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Chuck Foster, CFA, is a senior portfolio manager within the client investment solutions group responsible for overseeing highly customized, multi-sector insurance company product portfolios in addition to LDI mandates. He also serves on the portfolio management team for multi-sector and government strategies. Prior to his current role, Chuck held positions in structured finance research and portfolio management, RMBS trading and portfolio management, and US government and money market trading and portfolio management. He has been in the industry since and started with the firm in 2003. Chuck received his BSE and his MBA from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.

James Rich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

James Rich is a senior portfolio manager on the US Sustainable Fixed Income strategy and a member of the Sustainable Investment Committee. He was a key architect of the US Sustainable Fixed Income strategy and led the establishment of the sustainability framework that is used to set the eligible investment universe. Leveraging his portfolio management and deep credit experience, James combines a passion for sustainable investing with fixed income expertise and ESG integration insights to manage the strategy and help the firm develop other ESG/sustainability-focused fixed income strategies. He is also a portfolio manager on the Impact Venture Credit strategy. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the special situation and distressed credit research team, where he applied his bankruptcy and restructuring expertise to the firm’s exposure to global stressed, distressed, and special situation securities. Prior to joining the firm, James worked in private equity at Madison Dearborn Partners and in private equity and investment banking at Morgan Stanley. James has been in the industry since 2003 and started with the firm in 2008. He received his Sc.B. from Brown University and his MBA with Distinction from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. James maintains his Series 3 registration with the National Futures Association.

Bradley Doyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Brad Doyle, CFA, is head of investment grade credit and a portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies, multi-sector portfolios and Sustainable Fixed Income strategy. Prior to his current role, Brad served as a senior corporate bond trader and portfolio manager for Strong Capital Management. He has been in the industry since 1994 and started with the firm in 2004. Brad received his BA in accounting from the University of North Dakota. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

