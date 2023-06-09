The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The fund’s investments in fixed-income securities may include U.S. government and foreign government bonds and notes (including emerging markets), mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations), investment grade and below (commonly known as “junk bonds”) corporate bonds of issuers in the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging markets), convertible bonds and other convertible securities, bank loans and loan participations, structured notes, municipal bonds and preferred securities. The fund’s investment in fixed-income securities may also include dollar rolls, inflation-protected securities, repurchase agreements and to be announced (“TBA”) transactions. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity and does not have a target average duration. Under normal circumstances, the fund has an average credit rating of investment grade. The fund’s sub-adviser focuses on fixed-income securities of issuers that are, in the sub-adviser’s view, aligned with sustainability initiatives. The fund’s investment universe is defined by the sub-adviser’s Sustainable Investment Committee (“SIC”) which consists of employees of the sub-adviser and affiliated entities within the global Aegon Asset Management organization, who have responsible investing expertise. Potential investments, except as described below, are screened utilizing the sub-adviser’s proprietary sustainability assessment framework which evaluates issuers or securities using internal and external inputs. The sub-adviser uses positive screening to identify issuers and securities that the sub-adviser believes align with sustainability themes. Using this approach, the sub-adviser avoids investments in issuers, industries or sectors that are in its view inconsistent with its sustainable investing philosophy. The sub-adviser does not utilize a specific exclusions list as part of its sustainability assessment framework. Eligible investments include issuers or securities that are viewed by the sub-adviser as offering products or services that are aligned with long-term sustainability initiatives including, but not limited to, various environmental and societal initiatives. The sub-adviser’s sustainability assessment focuses on key sustainability pillars, including climate change, eco solutions, resource efficiency, health and well-being, inclusion and sustainable growth. These sustainable investment opportunities may also align with many of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”), a set of goals that seek to address the world’s most pressing sustainability issues. While the SDGs provide a helpful framework for identifying sustainable themes, the sub-adviser relies on its proprietary sustainability assessment to determine the eligible investment universe. The sub-adviser uses a research-driven process in an effort to identify sustainable investment opportunities. The process consists of five primary steps: 1. Sustainability research: The sub-adviser generates sustainable investment ideas using a sustainability assessment process to identify fixed-income investments that the sub-adviser believes will contribute to or benefit from the long-term sustainability of the global economy, environment and society. The process combines internal expertise alongside external data to analyze a potential investment’s sustainability profile. Sustainable investment ideas are presented to the SIC for further evaluation. 2. Sustainability determination: The SIC reviews the sustainability research and ultimately determines the sustainable investment universe for the fund. The SIC reviews investments for alignment with sustainable initiatives and identifies an eligible investment universe consisting of issuers or securities that are viewed as offering products or services that are aligned with long-term sustainability. Issuers and securities are classified into one of five categories depending on their level of alignment with sustainability initiatives. As an example, category one, category two, and category three may include companies with varying levels of revenues tied to products or services aligned with sustainability initiatives (category one representing “leaders” with the highest amount of such revenues, and category three representing “improvers” with the lowest amount of such revenues). Category four may include companies that the sub-adviser believes do not have a material amount of revenues aligned with sustainability initiatives but are likely not involved in activities that are counter to sustainable initiatives. Category five may include companies that may be involved in controversial activities that are against sustainable initiatives. The sustainability criteria is tailored to the fixed-income sector. 3. Economic research and recommendation: In its proprietary, “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness, capital structure, covenants, cash-flows and, as applicable, collateral. The sub-adviser’s research analysts also generally integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters within their analytical process for private residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, certain asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations), investment grade and below (commonly known as “junk bonds”), corporate bonds of issuers in the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging markets), certain bank loans and loan participations, structured notes, certain preferred securities and certain cash equivalents (including corporate commercial paper) alongside traditional credit metrics, as a risk management tool and as a method to identify financially material ESG factors and arrive at an independent, comprehensive view of the investment. The sub-adviser’s research analysts typically do not consider ESG factors when analyzing other investments, including obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, convertible bonds, other convertible securities, municipal bonds, derivatives instruments, dollar rolls, inflation-protected securities, repurchase agreements, to be announced transactions, cash and certain cash equivalents. Consideration of ESG matters is subjective and not determinative in the investment process. ESG factors are evaluated separately from the sustainability analysis, and the sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations. While the sub-adviser performs sustainability analysis on all holdings in the fund, except as described below, the sub-adviser does not take ESG factors into consideration with respect to every investment in the fund. 4. Portfolio construction: The sub-adviser combines the proprietary “bottom-up” research with “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environments. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment, and valuation factors that affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. This “top-down” analysis includes a relative value assessment across asset classes as the sub-adviser constructs a sustainability-themed portfolio based on the eligible sustainable investment universe set by the SIC. The fund invests in issuers or securities within categories one through three of the sub-adviser’s sustainability criteria described above. 5. Engagement: The sub-adviser’s dedicated Responsible Investment team may engage with issuers in an effort to encourage issuers to enhance the sustainability of their businesses and make positive change. The fund may utilize derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps, including, but not limited to, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps. These investment strategies may be employed as a hedging technique, as a means of altering investment characteristics of the fund’s portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration), in an attempt to enhance returns or for other purposes. The fund may purchase securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward-commitment basis. All investments by the fund, with the exception of cash, cash equivalents and derivatives instruments, in each case used for duration and/or temporary cashflow management purposes, are subject to the sub-adviser’s sustainability screening process.