Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$22.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.0%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TAPKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|79.33%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAPKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|TAPKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|66.54%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAPKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|TAPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAPKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.1 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|98.01%
|Number of Holdings
|167
|1
|17234
|88.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.21 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|96.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.01%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|62.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAPKX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.97%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|91.84%
|Cash
|12.39%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|7.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.64%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|42.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|92.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|94.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|85.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAPKX % Rank
|Corporate
|42.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.10%
|Securitized
|37.20%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|28.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.39%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|10.67%
|Government
|7.64%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|88.48%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|96.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAPKX % Rank
|US
|70.43%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|94.29%
|Non US
|15.54%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|14.00%
|TAPKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|14.92%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|72.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TAPKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TAPKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAPKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|13.74%
|TAPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAPKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|100.00%
|TAPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TAPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAPKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.30%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|74.68%
|TAPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Chuck Foster, CFA, is a senior portfolio manager within the client investment solutions group responsible for overseeing highly customized, multi-sector insurance company product portfolios in addition to LDI mandates. He also serves on the portfolio management team for multi-sector and government strategies. Prior to his current role, Chuck held positions in structured finance research and portfolio management, RMBS trading and portfolio management, and US government and money market trading and portfolio management. He has been in the industry since and started with the firm in 2003. Chuck received his BSE and his MBA from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
James Rich is a senior portfolio manager on the US Sustainable Fixed Income strategy and a member of the Sustainable Investment Committee. He was a key architect of the US Sustainable Fixed Income strategy and led the establishment of the sustainability framework that is used to set the eligible investment universe. Leveraging his portfolio management and deep credit experience, James combines a passion for sustainable investing with fixed income expertise and ESG integration insights to manage the strategy and help the firm develop other ESG/sustainability-focused fixed income strategies. He is also a portfolio manager on the Impact Venture Credit strategy. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the special situation and distressed credit research team, where he applied his bankruptcy and restructuring expertise to the firm’s exposure to global stressed, distressed, and special situation securities. Prior to joining the firm, James worked in private equity at Madison Dearborn Partners and in private equity and investment banking at Morgan Stanley. James has been in the industry since 2003 and started with the firm in 2008. He received his Sc.B. from Brown University and his MBA with Distinction from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. James maintains his Series 3 registration with the National Futures Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Brad Doyle, CFA, is head of investment grade credit and a portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies, multi-sector portfolios and Sustainable Fixed Income strategy. Prior to his current role, Brad served as a senior corporate bond trader and portfolio manager for Strong Capital Management. He has been in the industry since 1994 and started with the firm in 2004. Brad received his BA in accounting from the University of North Dakota. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...