Trending ETFs

Touchstone Small Company Fund

mutual fund
SSRRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.52 -0.06 -1.08%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SAGWX) Primary C (SSCOX) No Load (SIGWX) Retirement (SSRRX) Inst (TICSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Small Company Fund

SSRRX | Fund

$5.52

$836 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$836 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Dec 23, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Ronovech

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in small–capitalization companies. For this purpose, small capitalization companies are companies that have market capitalizations within the range represented in the Russell 2000® Index (between approximately $15 million and $10.8 billion as of September 30, 2022). The market cap range of the Russell 2000® Index will change with market conditions. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of small-capitalization companies that Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. ("Fort Washington"), the Fund's sub-advisor, believes are high quality, have superior business models, solid management teams, sustainable growth potential and are attractively valued. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities, although only where the securities are trading in the U.S. or Canada and only where trading is denominated in U.S. or Canadian dollars.
Up to 25% of the Fund's assets may be invested in securities within a single industry. Although the Fund may invest in any economic sector, at times it may emphasize one or more particular sectors. At times the Fund may have less than 80% of its investments in companies within the market cap range of the Russell 2000® Index due to market appreciation.
The Fund would typically sell a security if the portfolio managers believe it is overvalued, if the original investment premise is no longer true, if the holding size exceeds the portfolio managers' company or sector weighting guidelines and/or to take advantage of a more attractive investment opportunity. The Fund may also sell a partial position in a security in order to manage the size of the position. A security may also be sold to meet redemptions.
Read More

SSRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -14.5% 140.9% 59.93%
1 Yr 14.3% -34.7% 196.6% 15.57%
3 Yr 9.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 26.69%
5 Yr -1.2%* -23.8% 9.2% 44.16%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 28.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -59.3% 118.2% 18.37%
2021 1.9% -17.3% 18.6% 68.69%
2020 5.6% -21.2% 28.2% 15.48%
2019 3.6% -17.9% 8.4% 84.22%
2018 -4.1% -20.0% 0.2% 36.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -17.6% 140.9% 56.88%
1 Yr 14.3% -34.7% 196.6% 13.87%
3 Yr 9.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 26.01%
5 Yr -1.2%* -23.8% 10.7% 46.89%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 27.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -59.3% 118.2% 18.37%
2021 1.9% -17.3% 18.6% 68.69%
2020 5.6% -21.2% 28.2% 15.48%
2019 3.6% -17.9% 8.4% 84.22%
2018 -4.1% -19.9% 0.2% 55.01%

NAV & Total Return History

SSRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSRRX Category Low Category High SSRRX % Rank
Net Assets 836 M 1.48 M 120 B 37.98%
Number of Holdings 76 2 2519 79.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 202 M 213 K 4.6 B 23.57%
Weighting of Top 10 21.74% 2.8% 101.7% 25.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Box Inc Class A 2.72%
  2. Corporate Office Properties Trust 2.65%
  3. Verint Systems Inc 2.53%
  4. Evercore Inc A 2.44%
  5. Crane Co 2.37%
  6. Premier Inc Class A 2.30%
  7. Strategic Education Inc 2.20%
  8. Ashland Global Holdings Inc 2.12%
  9. Haemonetics Corp 2.12%
  10. Clean Harbors Inc 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSRRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.11% 25.32% 100.32% 52.69%
Cash 		1.89% -79.10% 74.68% 44.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 15.99%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 17.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 14.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 15.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSRRX % Rank
Industrials 		19.49% 2.46% 37.42% 26.53%
Healthcare 		19.31% 0.00% 26.53% 1.36%
Technology 		17.17% 0.00% 54.70% 18.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.43% 0.99% 47.79% 5.44%
Financial Services 		11.31% 0.00% 35.52% 92.35%
Real Estate 		6.31% 0.00% 29.43% 62.07%
Communication Services 		3.93% 0.00% 14.85% 20.75%
Basic Materials 		3.68% 0.00% 18.66% 75.68%
Consumer Defense 		1.21% 0.00% 18.87% 93.54%
Energy 		1.16% 0.00% 37.72% 88.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 91.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSRRX % Rank
US 		95.82% 24.89% 100.00% 54.71%
Non US 		2.29% 0.00% 36.31% 36.03%

SSRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 13.16% 66.72%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.50% 40.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 64.84%

Sales Fees

SSRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 1.00% 314.00% 75.59%

SSRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSRRX Category Low Category High SSRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 36.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSRRX Category Low Category High SSRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -2.40% 2.49% 66.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Ronovech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2013

9.18

9.2%

Jason Ronovech is Senior Portfolio Manager of the Small Company Equity investment strategy and is responsible for the investment process and portfolio construction. Ronovech joined the firm in 2017 as part of the acquisition of the Sentinel Group Funds by Fort Washington’s affiliate, Touchstone Investments. At Sentinel Investments, he was the lead portfolio manager for the Sentinel Small Company Fund from 2013 to 2017. Prior to that, Ronovech was a portfolio manager with Paradigm Capital Management, where he co-managed the firm’s flagship Small Cap and SMid Cap portfolios. In addition to

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

