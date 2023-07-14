The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in small–capitalization companies. For this purpose, small capitalization companies are companies that have market capitalizations within the range represented in the Russell 2000 ® Index (between approximately $15 million and $10.8 billion as of September 30, 2022). The market cap range of the Russell 2000 ® Index will change with market conditions. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of small-capitalization companies that Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. ("Fort Washington"), the Fund's sub-advisor, believes are high quality, have superior business models, solid management teams, sustainable growth potential and are attractively valued. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities, although only where the securities are trading in the U.S. or Canada and only where trading is denominated in U.S. or Canadian dollars.

Up to 25% of the Fund's assets may be invested in securities within a single industry. Although the Fund may invest in any economic sector, at times it may emphasize one or more particular sectors. At times the Fund may have less than 80% of its investments in companies within the market cap range of the Russell 2000 ® Index due to market appreciation.