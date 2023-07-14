Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.8%
1 yr return
14.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$836 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.7%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SIGWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|60.27%
|1 Yr
|14.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|14.72%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|24.78%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|38.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|28.69%
* Annualized
|SIGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIGWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|836 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|38.66%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|2519
|81.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|202 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|24.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.74%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|26.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIGWX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.11%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|53.87%
|Cash
|1.89%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|46.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|87.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|85.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|87.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|86.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIGWX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.49%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|27.55%
|Healthcare
|19.31%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|2.04%
|Technology
|17.17%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|19.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.43%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|6.12%
|Financial Services
|11.31%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|93.03%
|Real Estate
|6.31%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|62.76%
|Communication Services
|3.93%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|22.11%
|Basic Materials
|3.68%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|76.36%
|Consumer Defense
|1.21%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|94.22%
|Energy
|1.16%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|89.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|98.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIGWX % Rank
|US
|95.82%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|55.39%
|Non US
|2.29%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|36.70%
|SIGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|57.85%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|40.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|69.23%
|SIGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SIGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|78.15%
|SIGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIGWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|89.41%
|SIGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SIGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIGWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.16%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|72.16%
|SIGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2013
9.18
9.2%
Jason Ronovech is Senior Portfolio Manager of the Small Company Equity investment strategy and is responsible for the investment process and portfolio construction. Ronovech joined the firm in 2017 as part of the acquisition of the Sentinel Group Funds by Fort Washington’s affiliate, Touchstone Investments. At Sentinel Investments, he was the lead portfolio manager for the Sentinel Small Company Fund from 2013 to 2017. Prior to that, Ronovech was a portfolio manager with Paradigm Capital Management, where he co-managed the firm’s flagship Small Cap and SMid Cap portfolios. In addition to
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
