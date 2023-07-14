Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SPIRIT OF AMERICA UTILITIES FUND (the “Utilities Fund” or the “Fund”)    

mutual fund
SOIUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.99 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SOCUX) Primary (SOAUX) (SOIUX)
SOIUX (Mutual Fund)

SPIRIT OF AMERICA UTILITIES FUND (the “Utilities Fund” or the “Fund”)    

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.99 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SOCUX) Primary (SOAUX) (SOIUX)
SOIUX (Mutual Fund)

SPIRIT OF AMERICA UTILITIES FUND (the “Utilities Fund” or the “Fund”)    

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.99 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SOCUX) Primary (SOAUX) (SOIUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPIRIT OF AMERICA UTILITIES FUND (the “Utilities Fund” or the “Fund”)    

SOIUX | Fund

$18.99

-

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPIRIT OF AMERICA UTILITIES FUND (the “Utilities Fund” or the “Fund”)    

SOIUX | Fund

$18.99

-

0.00%

0.02%

SOIUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPIRIT OF AMERICA UTILITIES FUND (the “Utilities Fund” or the “Fund”)    
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings in a combination of securities and other assets of utility and utility related companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in utilities operations such as providing electricity, natural gas, water, internet services, email (electronic mail), data communications, mobile and cellular infrastructure to the public. The Fund considers a company to be in or related to the utilities industry if, at the time of the investment, the Fund determines that at least 50% of the company’s assets or revenues are derived from one or more utilities or utility related functions. As part of its investment process, the Adviser seeks investment opportunities in the utility industry that may provide steady sources of current income and capital appreciation without incurring unnecessary risks. The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a diverse range of dividend paying common stocks within the utilities industry with sound and stable corporate structures. The Fund seeks to find utility companies that derive their revenue from utility operations with strong underlying value. The Fund seeks to select utility companies that have a proven dividend history with reliable cash flows.

In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets plus any borrowings in non-utility related investments, including (i) equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible preferred stock of non-utility related companies of any capitalization, whether domestic or foreign, with potential for accelerating growth, above-average growth or growth potential, increasing or consistent profitability and/or a proven history of paying consistent dividends; (ii) Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), which are publicly traded partnerships typically engaged in the transport, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources, often referred to as the energy infrastructure; and (iii) fixed income securities of any grade, as well as non-rated fixed income securities, both short-term and long-term, including taxable municipal bonds, income producing convertible securities and corporate bonds.

Read More

SOIUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SOIUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SOIUX Category Low Category High SOIUX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SOIUX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SOIUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SOIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SOIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SOIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SOIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SOIUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SOIUX Category Low Category High SOIUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SOIUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SOIUX Category Low Category High SOIUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SOIUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SOIUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×