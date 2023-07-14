Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.99
-
0.00%
0.02%
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.99
-
0.00%
0.02%
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings in a combination of securities and other assets of utility and utility related companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in utilities operations such as providing electricity, natural gas, water, internet services, email (electronic mail), data communications, mobile and cellular infrastructure to the public. The Fund considers a company to be in or related to the utilities industry if, at the time of the investment, the Fund determines that at least 50% of the company’s assets or revenues are derived from one or more utilities or utility related functions. As part of its investment process, the Adviser seeks investment opportunities in the utility industry that may provide steady sources of current income and capital appreciation without incurring unnecessary risks. The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a diverse range of dividend paying common stocks within the utilities industry with sound and stable corporate structures. The Fund seeks to find utility companies that derive their revenue from utility operations with strong underlying value. The Fund seeks to select utility companies that have a proven dividend history with reliable cash flows.
In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets plus any borrowings in non-utility related investments, including (i) equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible preferred stock of non-utility related companies of any capitalization, whether domestic or foreign, with potential for accelerating growth, above-average growth or growth potential, increasing or consistent profitability and/or a proven history of paying consistent dividends; (ii) Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), which are publicly traded partnerships typically engaged in the transport, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources, often referred to as the energy infrastructure; and (iii) fixed income securities of any grade, as well as non-rated fixed income securities, both short-term and long-term, including taxable municipal bonds, income producing convertible securities and corporate bonds.
|Period
|SOAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SOAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|SOAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SOAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SOAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAUX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SOAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SOAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SOAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SOAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SOAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SOAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|SOAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SOAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...