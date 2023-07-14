Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings in a combination of securities and other assets of utility and utility related companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in utilities operations such as providing electricity, natural gas, water, internet services, email (electronic mail), data communications, mobile and cellular infrastructure to the public. The Fund considers a company to be in or related to the utilities industry if, at the time of the investment, the Fund determines that at least 50% of the company’s assets or revenues are derived from one or more utilities or utility related functions. As part of its investment process, the Adviser seeks investment opportunities in the utility industry that may provide steady sources of current income and capital appreciation without incurring unnecessary risks. The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a diverse range of dividend paying common stocks within the utilities industry with sound and stable corporate structures. The Fund seeks to find utility companies that derive their revenue from utility operations with strong underlying value. The Fund seeks to select utility companies that have a proven dividend history with reliable cash flows.

In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets plus any borrowings in non-utility related investments, including (i) equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible preferred stock of non-utility related companies of any capitalization, whether domestic or foreign, with potential for accelerating growth, above-average growth or growth potential, increasing or consistent profitability and/or a proven history of paying consistent dividends; (ii) Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), which are publicly traded partnerships typically engaged in the transport, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources, often referred to as the energy infrastructure; and (iii) fixed income securities of any grade, as well as non-rated fixed income securities, both short-term and long-term, including taxable municipal bonds, income producing convertible securities and corporate bonds.