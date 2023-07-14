Jessica W. Bemer, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Principal at SCM. Ms. Bemer joined Snow Capital in 2006 as a Senior Analyst. In 2014, she was appointed a Portfolio Manager of the Snow Capital Investment Partners L.P. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at Jennison Associates, an institutional asset management firm based in New York, where she served as a member of the equity research team. Jessica was responsible for research coverage of the companies in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Jessica is a graduate of Georgetown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute.