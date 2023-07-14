Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Easterly Snow Capital Long/Short Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
SNORX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.59 -0.41 -1.28%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (SNOIX) Primary A (SNOAX) C (SNOCX) Retirement (SNORX)
SNORX (Mutual Fund)

Easterly Snow Capital Long/Short Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.59 -0.41 -1.28%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (SNOIX) Primary A (SNOAX) C (SNOCX) Retirement (SNORX)
SNORX (Mutual Fund)

Easterly Snow Capital Long/Short Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.59 -0.41 -1.28%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (SNOIX) Primary A (SNOAX) C (SNOCX) Retirement (SNORX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Easterly Snow Capital Long/Short Opportunity Fund

SNORX | Fund

$31.59

$101 M

0.77%

$0.24

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Easterly Snow Capital Long/Short Opportunity Fund

SNORX | Fund

$31.59

$101 M

0.77%

$0.24

1.41%

SNORX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Easterly Snow Capital Long/Short Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Easterly Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jessica Bemer

Fund Description

SNORX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -14.1% 30.8% 48.60%
1 Yr 5.2% -16.2% 40.2% 36.31%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 28.6% 6.63%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.6% 4.79%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% 3.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -54.0% 17.4% 48.28%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -33.0% 30.8% 45.25%
1 Yr 5.2% -52.8% 40.2% 34.64%
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 28.6% 6.63%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.7% 4.19%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% 3.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -54.0% 17.4% 48.28%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SNORX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNORX Category Low Category High SNORX % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 818 K 5.18 B 54.75%
Number of Holdings 78 3 2670 55.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.4 M -175 M 1.1 B 54.97%
Weighting of Top 10 27.98% 1.5% 100.0% 75.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Truist Financial Corp 2.88%
  2. AbbVie Inc 2.83%
  3. Centene Corp 2.79%
  4. Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.77%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.71%
  6. Bank of America Corp 2.68%
  7. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 2.68%
  8. Cardinal Health Inc 2.59%
  9. Wells Fargo & Co 2.56%
  10. Hasbro Inc 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNORX % Rank
Stocks 		79.38% -2.90% 119.13% 25.00%
Cash 		20.61% -67.46% 106.99% 70.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 33.33%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 49.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 31.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 44.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNORX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.53% 0.00% 83.83% 14.67%
Healthcare 		17.39% 0.00% 100.00% 28.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.61% 0.00% 88.83% 15.33%
Industrials 		12.77% 0.00% 31.93% 39.33%
Energy 		11.35% 0.00% 32.57% 12.00%
Technology 		8.18% 0.00% 43.24% 89.33%
Basic Materials 		5.94% 0.00% 28.58% 16.00%
Communication Services 		2.38% 0.00% 32.32% 88.00%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 21.71% 54.67%
Consumer Defense 		1.85% 0.00% 33.38% 90.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 87.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNORX % Rank
US 		73.33% -24.26% 116.70% 25.15%
Non US 		6.05% -43.01% 95.82% 39.18%

SNORX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.44% 13.51% 84.57%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.50% 16.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

SNORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SNORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SNORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 44.52%

SNORX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNORX Category Low Category High SNORX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.77% 0.00% 9.34% 47.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNORX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNORX Category Low Category High SNORX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -3.33% 2.16% 2.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNORX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SNORX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jessica Bemer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Jessica W. Bemer, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Principal at SCM. Ms. Bemer joined Snow Capital in 2006 as a Senior Analyst. In 2014, she was appointed a Portfolio Manager of the Snow Capital Investment Partners L.P. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at Jennison Associates, an institutional asset management firm based in New York, where she served as a member of the equity research team. Jessica was responsible for research coverage of the companies in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Jessica is a graduate of Georgetown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute.

Anne Wickland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Anne Wickland joined Snow Capital in 2006 as a Senior Analyst. In 2010, she was appointed a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value portfolio. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at Prudential Equity Group, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan where she was responsible for research coverage in the specialty hardlines retail, household and personal care sectors. She is a graduate of Davidson College where she earned a B.A. degree. Anne received her MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×