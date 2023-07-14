Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 1.65%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 0.50%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SNOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|49.72%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|36.87%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|14.02%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|17.88%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|41.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|SNOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|48.85%
|2021
|7.6%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|20.24%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|67.28%
|2019
|4.7%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|7.84%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|79.73%
|Period
|SNOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|46.37%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|35.20%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|16.05%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.1%
|16.7%
|21.09%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|64.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|SNOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|48.85%
|2021
|7.6%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|20.24%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|67.28%
|2019
|4.7%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|7.84%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|81.08%
|SNOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|53.07%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|3
|2670
|53.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.4 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|53.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.98%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|73.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNOAX % Rank
|Stocks
|79.38%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|23.26%
|Cash
|20.61%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|68.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|31.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|47.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|29.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|42.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNOAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.53%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|12.67%
|Healthcare
|17.39%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.61%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|13.33%
|Industrials
|12.77%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|37.33%
|Energy
|11.35%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|10.00%
|Technology
|8.18%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|87.33%
|Basic Materials
|5.94%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|14.00%
|Communication Services
|2.38%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|86.00%
|Utilities
|2.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|52.67%
|Consumer Defense
|1.85%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|88.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|85.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNOAX % Rank
|US
|73.33%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|23.39%
|Non US
|6.05%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|37.43%
|SNOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.65%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|72.00%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|14.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|SNOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|14.81%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SNOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|0.50%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|90.48%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SNOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|42.58%
|SNOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.52%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|45.56%
|SNOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SNOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|12.36%
|SNOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.419
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$1.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Jessica W. Bemer, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Principal at SCM. Ms. Bemer joined Snow Capital in 2006 as a Senior Analyst. In 2014, she was appointed a Portfolio Manager of the Snow Capital Investment Partners L.P. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at Jennison Associates, an institutional asset management firm based in New York, where she served as a member of the equity research team. Jessica was responsible for research coverage of the companies in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Jessica is a graduate of Georgetown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Anne Wickland joined Snow Capital in 2006 as a Senior Analyst. In 2010, she was appointed a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value portfolio. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at Prudential Equity Group, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan where she was responsible for research coverage in the specialty hardlines retail, household and personal care sectors. She is a graduate of Davidson College where she earned a B.A. degree. Anne received her MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...