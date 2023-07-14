Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
Net Assets
$918 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.0%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|17.32%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|12.86%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|75.04%
|5 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|76.82%
|10 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|80.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|73.30%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|81.14%
|2020
|5.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|10.50%
|2019
|2.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|91.56%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|85.82%
|Period
|SMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|16.81%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|12.01%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|75.04%
|5 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|81.54%
|10 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|91.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|73.30%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|81.14%
|2020
|5.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|10.50%
|2019
|2.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|91.56%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|89.79%
|SMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|918 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|37.48%
|Number of Holdings
|109
|2
|2519
|62.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|166 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|30.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.04%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|48.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMERX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.14%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|80.30%
|Cash
|3.86%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|19.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|14.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|15.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|12.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|13.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMERX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.56%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|33.33%
|Financial Services
|18.12%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|21.77%
|Technology
|15.13%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|36.56%
|Healthcare
|14.51%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|41.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.23%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|30.95%
|Basic Materials
|9.33%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|4.59%
|Real Estate
|5.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|73.47%
|Energy
|3.77%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|76.19%
|Consumer Defense
|1.37%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|93.03%
|Utilities
|1.06%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|81.80%
|Communication Services
|0.92%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|88.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMERX % Rank
|US
|92.22%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|85.52%
|Non US
|3.92%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|19.36%
|SMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|21.50%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|SMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|16.93%
|SMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|35.29%
|SMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|85.91%
|SMERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Juan Hartsfield is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap core and small-cap growth products, as well as the Invesco leisure products. Prior to joining Invesco in 2004, Mr. Hartsfield was a portfolio manager with JPMorgan Fleming Asset Mgmt. on various small-cap portfolios. Prior to joining JPMorgan, Mr. Hartsfield served as an associate with Booz Allen & Hamilton. Mr. Hartsfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Davis Paddock is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund. Mr. Paddock has covered the Industrials and Basic Materials sectors for the Invesco Small Cap Team since 2005. Prior to joining Invesco in 2001, he was an investment banking financial analyst for Merrill Lynch & Co. He also worked for Ocean Energy Inc. as a member of its corporate finance and investor relations department. He entered the industry in 1994. Mr. Paddock earned both his BA degree and MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...