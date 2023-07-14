Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
SMEFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.74 -0.14 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SMEAX) Primary C (SMECX) Retirement (SMERX) Retirement (SMEIX) Inst (SMEYX) Retirement (SMEFX)
SMEFX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.74 -0.14 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SMEAX) Primary C (SMECX) Retirement (SMERX) Retirement (SMEIX) Inst (SMEYX) Retirement (SMEFX)
SMEFX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.74 -0.14 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SMEAX) Primary C (SMECX) Retirement (SMERX) Retirement (SMEIX) Inst (SMEYX) Retirement (SMEFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund

SMEFX | Fund

$15.74

$918 M

0.00%

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$918 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund

SMEFX | Fund

$15.74

$918 M

0.00%

0.79%

SMEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Juan Hartsfield

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization issuers. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock.
The Fund considers an issuer to be a small-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, no larger than the largest capitalized issuer included in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities.
In selecting investments, the portfolio managers utilize a disciplined portfolio construction process that aligns the Fund with the Russell 2000® Index, which the portfolio managers believe represents the small cap core asset class. The Fund uses this index as a guide in structuring the portfolio, but the Fund is not an index fund. The security selection process is based on a three-step process that includes fundamental, valuation and timeliness analysis.
◾ 
Fundamental analysis involves building a series of financial models, as well as conducting in-depth interviews with management. The goal is to find high quality, fundamentally sound issuers operating in an attractive industry.
◾ 
Valuation analysis focuses on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a one- to two-year horizon.
◾ 
Timeliness analysis is used to help identify the “timeliness” of a purchase. In this step, relative price strength, trading volume characteristics, and trend analysis are reviewed for signs of deterioration. If a security shows signs of deterioration, it will not be considered as a candidate for the portfolio.
The portfolio managers consider selling a security if the investment thesis for owning the security is no longer valid, the stock reaches its price target or timeliness factors indicate that the risk/return characteristics of the stock as viewed in the market are no longer attractive.
Read More

SMEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -14.5% 140.9% 13.92%
1 Yr 16.7% -34.7% 196.6% 4.57%
3 Yr 4.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 60.14%
5 Yr -2.9%* -23.8% 9.2% 51.09%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 61.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -59.3% 118.2% 66.33%
2021 1.6% -17.3% 18.6% 70.07%
2020 6.6% -21.2% 28.2% 3.38%
2019 3.6% -17.9% 8.4% 82.57%
2018 -6.0% -20.0% 0.2% 75.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -17.6% 140.9% 13.75%
1 Yr 16.7% -34.7% 196.6% 4.06%
3 Yr 4.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 59.58%
5 Yr -2.9%* -23.8% 10.7% 57.82%
10 Yr -0.7%* -9.1% 15.3% 80.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -59.3% 118.2% 66.33%
2021 1.6% -17.3% 18.6% 70.07%
2020 6.6% -21.2% 28.2% 3.38%
2019 3.6% -17.9% 8.4% 82.57%
2018 -6.0% -19.9% 0.2% 82.99%

NAV & Total Return History

SMEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMEFX Category Low Category High SMEFX % Rank
Net Assets 918 M 1.48 M 120 B 36.81%
Number of Holdings 109 2 2519 62.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 166 M 213 K 4.6 B 29.97%
Weighting of Top 10 16.04% 2.8% 101.7% 47.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMEFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.14% 25.32% 100.32% 79.63%
Cash 		3.86% -79.10% 74.68% 19.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 13.64%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 15.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 12.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 12.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMEFX % Rank
Industrials 		18.56% 2.46% 37.42% 32.65%
Financial Services 		18.12% 0.00% 35.52% 21.09%
Technology 		15.13% 0.00% 54.70% 35.88%
Healthcare 		14.51% 0.00% 26.53% 41.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.23% 0.99% 47.79% 30.27%
Basic Materials 		9.33% 0.00% 18.66% 3.91%
Real Estate 		5.00% 0.00% 29.43% 72.79%
Energy 		3.77% 0.00% 37.72% 75.51%
Consumer Defense 		1.37% 0.00% 18.87% 92.35%
Utilities 		1.06% 0.00% 18.58% 81.12%
Communication Services 		0.92% 0.00% 14.85% 87.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMEFX % Rank
US 		92.22% 24.89% 100.00% 84.85%
Non US 		3.92% 0.00% 36.31% 18.69%

SMEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 13.16% 74.40%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 46.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 1.00% 314.00% 16.14%

SMEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMEFX Category Low Category High SMEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 34.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMEFX Category Low Category High SMEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -2.40% 2.49% 45.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Juan Hartsfield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Juan Hartsfield is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap core and small-cap growth products, as well as the Invesco leisure products. Prior to joining Invesco in 2004, Mr. Hartsfield was a portfolio manager with JPMorgan Fleming Asset Mgmt. on various small-cap portfolios. Prior to joining JPMorgan, Mr. Hartsfield served as an associate with Booz Allen & Hamilton. Mr. Hartsfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA charterholder.

Davis Paddock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Davis Paddock is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund. Mr. Paddock has covered the Industrials and Basic Materials sectors for the Invesco Small Cap Team since 2005. Prior to joining Invesco in 2001, he was an investment banking financial analyst for Merrill Lynch & Co. He also worked for Ocean Energy Inc. as a member of its corporate finance and investor relations department. He entered the industry in 1994. Mr. Paddock earned both his BA degree and MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×