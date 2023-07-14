The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization issuers. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund considers an issuer to be a small-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, no larger than the largest capitalized issuer included in the Russell 2000 ® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities.

In selecting investments, the portfolio managers utilize a disciplined portfolio construction process that aligns the Fund with the Russell 2000 ® Index, which the portfolio managers believe represents the small cap core asset class. The Fund uses this index as a guide in structuring the portfolio, but the Fund is not an index fund. The security selection process is based on a three-step process that includes fundamental, valuation and timeliness analysis.

◾ Fundamental analysis involves building a series of financial models, as well as conducting in-depth interviews with management. The goal is to find high quality, fundamentally sound issuers operating in an attractive industry.

◾ Valuation analysis focuses on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a one- to two-year horizon.

◾ Timeliness analysis is used to help identify the “timeliness” of a purchase. In this step, relative price strength, trading volume characteristics, and trend analysis are reviewed for signs of deterioration. If a security shows signs of deterioration, it will not be considered as a candidate for the portfolio.